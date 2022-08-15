She Hulk: everything you need to know about the new Disney Plus series – Film and TV – Culture

A Jennifer Walters He is obsessed with Captain America’s virginity and has no qualms about poking fun at the superhero’s sex life. The 30-year-old lawyer, single, ambitious and a bit intense, lShe leads a normal life and dreams of being a successful lawyer. But she, at the same time, is the cousin of Bruce Banner, the scientist who was turned into the Hulk by gamma rays.

In addition to family kinship, she will soon discover that she has something else in common with him, something that will make her green, but not with envy.

Walter doesn’t want to be a superhero, but fate leads her to share Banner’s superhuman strength and a capacity for physical transformation (much more moderate, but powerful) resulting from the anger that comes off in a stressful situation. This is the context that surrounds She Hulk: Defender of Heroesthe new Marvel series around this character created by Stan Le and John Buscema and who appeared in the Savage She Hulk comic in 1980.

She Hulk better handles the transformation into a powerful green heroine.

The story, developed for the streaming platform Disney+, and which premieres this Thursday, August 18, tells the contradiction that the protagonist has to deal with in her new role of power and her daily life, but in a comedy tone in which Walters often displays irony to recount his misadventures in his double life. In addition to legal battles representing other superheroesof whom he perfectly understands many of their conflicts.

She has more style in her manner – when the green reveals itself on her skin and her muscles bulge – than his cousin hulk (which after years of research, trial and error was able to control the brute force that previously dominated him). She Hulk takes his new condition without so much trauma and tries to deal with fame, dangers and even some occupational hazards, such as transforming during a trial in the face of an unexpected attack.

Green but very human

In the series, she exudes a confidence that any self-help guru would dream of having and even breaks the fourth wall (addresses the audience that sees her from the other side of the screen) to talk to them about her problems and remind them that although she can throw a rock gigantic thousands of kilometers away, it can also be fragile, impetuous, irreverent, insecure… very human.

While thinking about Captain America’s sexual awakening, he has no problem making fun of his cousin’s lifestyle after an unlikely yoga class. It really is a series pure entertainment which aims to expose more emotional layers of its protagonist and is not suitable for lovers of traumatized superheroes or with deep-seated moral conflicts.

Jennifer Walters does not come from another planet, nor from another dimension, she was not chosen for a secret experiment and she is not even a deity who comes down to Earth to save the Humans of chaos or apocalypse.

Jennifer Walters lives the hazards of the trade as a lawyer and also being She Hulk.

The actress Tatiana Maslany decided to face the challenge of being She Hulk. She has experience in changing skin and moods since she became famous in 2013 when she starred in Orphan Black, in which she came to play a dozen characters, winning an Emmy award and earning recognition for being like a chameleon at work.

Although there is more digital technique in her adventure with Marvel, she was the one to handle the scale in her new metamorphosis.

“We always tried to find a balance between the humor (which came from the comics) and the contradiction of having superpowers, but losing a bit of what normal life is, with a visual narrative like the one that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And all the time we spend keeping these comedic elements not so often tied together in these kinds of stories,” he says. Kat Coirowho directed six of the eight episodes of the series, in a chat via Zoom with EL TIEMPO.

She acknowledges that she is excited about the genre of the series. As a child, she devoured the She Hulk comics, before growing up and letting herself be carried away by a career marked precisely by humor, directing episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mozart in the Jungle, It’s Always is Sunny in Philadelphia, Shameless, the comedy by Sofia Vergara modern-family or the movie marry mewhich starred Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Coiro recently discovered that her husband had a collection of comics saved, in which there were some of She Hulk.

“We went to his mother’s basement and I had to reread them and I reconnected with that emotion that generated me that superheroine: she was bold”he stressed.

Faced with the work of Tatiana Maslany, the director acknowledges that “she is capable of taking over and putting many characters in her skin, but it was interesting that in She Hulk she had to assume another type of acting exploration.

His cousin Hulk becomes his mentor.

“Here she is someone who retains her identity when she transforms and that affects her a lot, because she wants to be the same as always, but it is not easy when you are almost two meters tall and have this color; the world perceives you differently and you have to find a way to deal with it (sometimes with humor of course) and fight with the villains; Tatiana managed to be very plausible in that conflict,” he said.

Just as it managed to reflect a woman with very close and daily family dynamics. From her good relationship with her cousin Bruce Banner even her nature as an outsider with her parents, who have to help her in a moment of crisis in the face of her new condition.

When he’s not defending superheroes or fighting a villain, Walters leads a very simple life.

“I had never played anything like a superhero before, so it took me a little while to get it into my head,” he confessed in a Disney+ interview.

“I was excited because it had that element of humor that made the project something different, special,” acknowledged the actress, who in front of the screen does not exceed the joke and is able to offer some traces of drama that contrast with the fun dynamic that assumes Jennifer with Hulkwhich in turn brought the actor back Mark Ruffalo the most popular role of his career.

“Hulk is like an obligatory mentor for her who doesn’t understand what she has received and what that entails. He is trying to prepare her the best he can. They have a great relationship and Bruce is just excited to have a person who can relate to him on a Hulk level,” explained Ruffalo in a recent interview and who also has the funniest moments in the series, when he shares with Maslany: they make fun of the typical relationship of master and apprentice, as well as its powerful nature.

“We work using some motion capture suitsattached to the body and with sensors that made us look like two babies who fight all the time”, recalled Maslany of the clothing that later makes possible his physical transformation that is seen on the screens.

“I’ve always been a fan of Marvel and knew somehow the great visual and global scale of their productions, but I really want people to be able to connect with this story of Marvel.” radical changes, but above all good moments of humanity and a lot of fun”, concludes Kat Coiro.

ANDRES HOYOS VARGAS

​@AndrésHoy1