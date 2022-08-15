She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Director plans to bring Jennifer Lopez to the MCU
Kat Coiro, the director of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, plans to bring Jennifer Lopez to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The August 18 will debut on Disney + She-Hulk: Attorney at Lawthe new series of Marvel Studios starring Tatiana Maslany in the role of Jennifer Waltersa brilliant lawyer specializing in superhero law and a cousin of the much better known Bruce Banner alias Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The show will also see the return of Tim Roth in the role of Emil Blonsky alias Abominationdirectly from The Incredible Hulk (2008).
During a promotional interview with Tara Hitchcock about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Kat Coirothe director of the series, has expressed her intention to bring the famous actress and singer Jennifer Lopez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future:
“Oh, well, my dream is to bring J-Lo to the MCUso… Talk about it!“
For the uninitiated, the director directed Lopez in the romantic comedy Marry Me – Marry me (2022). Below is an excerpt from a post in which Coiro praises his experience with the actress:
“[Jennifer Lopez] brings out the best in everyone around her. In me, in the executives, in the other actors, in the dancers, in the crew… everyone wants to give 1000% when I’m in her presence because she always gives her best, if not more. Everyone works hard when she is around, not because she demands it, but because they want to commit to giving the best of them, to accommodate that unmatched energy. Despite all this she is humble, respectful and cooperative. She is a great source of inspiration and she is wonderful, and I am grateful to meet her. Also, look at her efforts to support female directors. “