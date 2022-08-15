Shakira-Piqué, surprise confession: “Me and Gerard …”

The situation regarding Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to hold its own. In the last few hours, a surprise confession has attracted the attention of fans: the details

The separation between Shakira And Gerard Piqué, despite the days that have passed after the announcement, continues to be a debated topic in what concerns the intriguing world of the gossip, which in this case inevitably also hybridizes with football news. Fans and supporters took a dispassionate interest in the story and all the news was received with great interest.

The defender of the Barcelona and the Colombian pop star started their relationship in 2011 and after 11 years they decided to separate. In recent weeks there has been a lot of rumors about their breakup, it has even been stressed that the two had been in an open relationship for a while and that their respective families already had the scenario in mind.

Shakira and Pique, the pop star’s mother: “Me and Gerard …”

The mother of Shakira in the past few hours he has issued some statements to the microphones of the program Univisión. The woman was intercepted just to talk about the break between her daughter and the defender of the Barcelona.

These, in detail, are his words: “If separating is what they want, they have to. They must always be happy and make decisions to that effect. How is the dialogue between my daughter and Piqué going? I have no idea, I don’t even ask him, I really don’t know ”.



Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado (Shakira’s mother) then answered a question related to her relationship with Pique: “I think there is a good relationship between us, but I haven’t talked to him for a long time. Yes, I think so, because we didn’t fight ”.