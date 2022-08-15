Series: Review of “A Very Special Team”, by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham (Amazon Prime Video)

Historical revisionism is a double-edged sword, especially in the audiovisual field. Countless remakes of series and movies (or, as in this case, a series that is a remake of a movie) have taken the trouble to review past times from new perspectives with the intention of bringing to light certain issues that, for different reasons, , were not included or taken into account in the originals. The idea behind this search makes sense. Otherwise, why make a remake if the same thing is going to be told? The problem, the potential pitfall, is that the current perspective can distort the original material so much that it loses much of its grace, meaning and credibility.

Here we play with three different eras, in fact. A VERY SPECIAL TEAM is a 1992 film that tells the story of the Women’s Baseball League in the United States in the 1940s, when a good part of the men’s league players were fighting in the war and a series of promoters and businessmen decided to put together a tournament with women. Penny Marshall’s film, starring Geena Davis, Madonna and Tom Hanks, treated with nostalgia, humor and a dash of feminism the story of these excellent athletes who overcame male prejudice and ridicule to create a competitive and exciting tournament.

Considering the parameters of this era, it stands to reason that the 2022 version of that same story—loosely inspired by the real Rockford Peaches team—has to go deeper than the 1992 version on certain issues. Y A VERY SPECIAL TEAM –the series– does. The problem, perhaps, is that it is the only thing it does. And he does it all the time. And it seems to have no other goal than to be an “update” of the story to better accommodate current discussions of gender, minority representation, and inclusion. More than a series about the Rockford Peaches, it seems like one about a group of current girls “disguised” as baseball players from 1943.

That update may be necessary—certain gender and racial issues were largely neglected in Marshall’s version—but here it’s overblown to the point where everything else seems secondary. At times one has the feeling that Jacobson and Graham put together a table of issues that they did or did have to show and, while they were writing the script, they crossed them out one by one. Do we have a history with African-American characters even though the league was segregated? We have. Latin characters? We have. Do we show different types of love stories and sexual relations between women? We show. Do we have all the LGTBQ+ categories covered? We have. Is there a plot that unites all this? Well, we are seeing that…

It is not a question of being “progressive” or not (or “progressive”).woke up», as they say now in the United States) but how those themes are integrated into a story in a way that is organic and believable. And this 2022 version at times feels fake, trying with all its might to get the politically correct card before anything else. At times it works and moves, but most of the time the gesture is too noticeable. The story and, above all, the characters seem to be strategically placed pieces in a game where the important thing is to reiterate over and over again the same idea that we all know and share: that women and minorities were mistreated, and that any other type of expression gender or sexual orientation other than binary and traditional was illegal, socially unacceptable and forced them to lead a double life.

The story of Carson Shaw (Jacobson, the co-star of BROAD CITY, who is also the creator and writer of the series) works as the conductor of the plot, as the entrance to this world. Carson is a girl from a small town in Idaho who travels to Chicago to try her luck as a baseball player in the recently inaugurated women’s league. Her husband is on the battlefront and she – who felt out of place in her town and a little too with her husband – finds herself fascinated with her new companions, especially with one of them, Greta (D’Arcy Carden, from THE GOOD PLACE), with which he quickly connects sexually, not without internal and external conflicts. It is clear that the relationship has to be kept secret, since they would be kicked out of the transcend team.

Along with Carson and Greta, the “Peaches” team includes a varied cast of typologies: there are two Latin girls, Lupe and Esti (the Mexican Roberta Colindrez and the Spanish of Puerto Rican origin Priscilla Delgado) very different from each other and with a tense relationship between them; the typical «all american girl» (Molly Ephraim); another very conservative girl who is suspicious of everyone (Kate Berlant); Greta’s (Melanie Field) best friend and Jess’s (Kelly McCormack), the ones with the most problems—along with Lupe, they’re the most clearly the trio. queer of the team – to adapt to the “young ladies” look that they are forced to have. As the players live together in a large mansion, they even have a chaperone (the great Dale Dickey) who controls everything that happens between them.

The players have to be all the time -even in the matches- wearing skirts, with lipstick and smiling kindly while listening to all kinds of vulgar comments from the stands and the announcers talk more about their physical appearance or their cooking skills than about his ability in the sport. It is that they are, in more than one sense, almost circus attractions. To the organizers (Nat Faxon and Kevin Dunn appear briefly in those roles) and their coach (Nick Offerman, who disappears midway through the season) They don’t care about sports at all and just want a show to entertain people in the middle of the war.

In parallel to what happens with the “Peaches” -and with minimal crossings between one story and the other-, A VERY SPECIAL TEAM narrates the life of Max (Chanté Adams), a pitcher a highly talented African-American who can’t find a place to play: the women’s league is only for whites and in the men’s Negro League (it was only in 1947, with Jackie Robinson, that racial barriers would be crossed in baseball) they don’t want her either. And a good third of the time of the season focuses on her, her friend Clance –who draws comics and who, inexplicably, handles the terminology of a current Semiotics student– and the different problems that Max has to get a job, equipment and be accepted by her mother, who does not like it at all – for reasons that will be seen – that her daughter has come out so “unfeminine”.

Through the eight episodes of the season, what is told is more than anything Carson’s personal awakening, the discovery of a universe unknown to her and how each of the characters goes through the difficulties of living in a world so chauvinistic and retrograde. But, apart from some strong and emotional moments, you rarely have the feeling that you are seeing something organic or something that is really happening in 1943. And although stories of this type took place at that time (you can read interviews with players of that league that confirms it), here it seems to be the only thing that exists and that matters, to the point of forcing a plot that runs all the time in parallel just for a matter of “representation”, in this case racial. Everything else is secondary, including the interest in telling a good story with all those elements.



