Scars: why some people want to erase them and others want to show them

A recent case is that of Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, who, last February, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, published a photo on her Instagram account in which you could see a scar on his neck. “At 28 years old, ‘cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear,” his post read. “It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat and that word became part of my history. I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today, I can call myself a cancer survivor,” she recounted. Regarding photography, she explained, “This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment, and Seeing the scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day, and every day since.”

The scars tell a story that some decide to remember and others prefer to forget. As described by dermatologist Cristina Pascutto, former president of the Argentine Society of Dermatology (SAD) and scientific advisor to Avene (MN 57831), “Physical scars tell a story, sometimes of pain, suffering, recovery and even salvation. But there are people who hate their scars and want to make them disappear like others who accept them, sometimes with resignation or pride in having them”, he points out and clarifies that, in general and, according to his experience in the dermatological consultation, the majority of patients they want to remove or hide them.

In her office, Dr. Cristina Sciales, a surgeon (MN 66744), sees daily patients who consult about their scars and admits that, among all of them, there is a type of scar that is the one that worries people the most. “The quintessential scar about which they consult me ​​with a lot of pain and complexes is that of acne, because it refers to or reminds them of the stage of adolescence that gave them a complex and for which they felt mistreated,” he says. According to Sciales, people come to these acne marks for not having dealt with the problem at the time or for compulsively touching the pimples. Still, he says there are currently a number of treatments that improve acne-scarred skin with very good results.

The choice to leave or remove the scars is also related to the area where they are located. ROSE MARIE CROMWELL – NYTNS

Behind each scar stories are hidden and those who decide to leave them are those for whom they represent a test of improvement, but on many other occasions they generate disagreement. “There are those who are self-conscious about wearing them and try to make them disappear, there are even those who tattoo themselves as a solution,” says the surgeon. “Throughout my career I learned to listen to the stories behind these brands and then decide,” she clarifies. Scials describes surprising stories, for example, the case of a mother and her daughter who were marked on the same side of the cheek as a custom, in Italy, around 1940 by jilted men. Her daughter did not want to correct that scar because she lovingly identified her with her mother. “Another case is that of a woman who had a keloid scar on her chin that a surgeon colleague removed in a facelift without asking the patient. Then the patient sued her because she considered it erotic, ”says Sciales.

The choice to leave them or remove them is also related to the area where they are located. Scials assures that, when it comes to body scars, patients generally choose to leave them, except for a few experiences – for example, marks that refer to some traumatic or painful experience. “Regarding the face, almost 85% of patients prefer to remove them. They also decide to remove them if they are in the neck, especially those that have to do with post-surgical removal of the thyroid glands. While, on the neckline, any type of wound or biopsy leaves marks with hypertrophies and they are the most difficult to remove”, assures the plastic surgeon.

Our skin has the amazing ability to regenerate itself through a complex process. “After a skin wound, whether traumatic, surgical or from a dermatosis, a series of biological, physical, chemical and cellular repair processes are put into play that are linked to restore the integrity of the skin,” explains Pascutto. In this process Vascular and tissue factors, proteins, growth factors and enzymes participate, leading to the regeneration of the epithelium and the replacement of the connective tissue by a fibrous tissue made up of collagen. The dermatologist clarifies that the tissue that makes up the scar is somewhat more fragile and weak than the tissue of origin and that, at first, they are hard and redder, and over time they are remodeled and pale, mimicking the tissue they repair.

Physical scars tell a story, sometimes of pain, suffering, recovery and even salvation. Shutterstock – Shutterstock

For Paula Luna, a doctor at the Dermatology Service of the German Hospital (MN 110753), in fact a scar is the consequence of the repair of a wound, at which point a complex mechanism is activated aimed at restoring the injured tissue as best as possible. This process has four stages: coagulation, inflammation, proliferation and maturation. But he clarifies that there are different types of scars that depend, among many factors, on the mechanism of the injury. So he explains, “A scar due to elective surgery is not the same as a scar due to an accident, such as a dog bite, with a tear; Neither does a superficial scratch to a deep burn. And much depends on the area of ​​the body, for example, the mucous membranes do not heal in the same way as the skin of the chest or back. Patients’ age and family or personal history of having abnormal scars also play a role,” she says. The most frequent types are normal, atrophic, hypertrophic and keloids.

For Luna, however, keep in mind that if a scar can be “erased” and completely disappear, then it was never a true scar. Why? “Because it never passed the basement membrane zone, which separates the most superficial layer of the skin or epidermis from the dermis. If this zone is crossed, a scar is left in the dermatological term of the word, ”she notes. If it can be completely erased, it is a transient lesion, with transient discoloration or crusting. “True scars can be greatly improved, concealed, but hardly completely erased,” he says.

As for treatments to improve them, currently, the most used are peeling, laser or repairing enzymes. “The care that must be given to these residual lesions, such as moisturizing and photoprotection, is also important,” concludes Pascutto.