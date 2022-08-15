Santiago Giménez exploded after the penalty scored against Cruz AzulMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

The arbitration controversy in the match between Cruz Azul and Toluca was heavily criticized and had multiple reactions in Mexican soccer, one of them reactions it was that of the former cement plant Santiago Giméneztoday a striker for Feyenoordd and the Eredivisie of the Netherlands.

The son of Christian “Chaco” Giménez He wrote a strong message on his social networks, before the decision of the referee Fernando Hernández to score a penalty in favor of Toluca for a Stomp by goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado on Haret Ortega.

“Never. Nowhere in the world is that criminal”, wrote the young footballer, although minutes later he deleted that tweet.

The youth squad from La Maquina is on the lookout for his former team; prior to the meeting with the Red Devils of TolucaSanti commented on some of the publications of the cement box and he put them: “With everything”.

Cruz Azul ended up losing to Toluca, after the controversial marking of the central referee. Sebastian Juryin a center, ironed the leg of the visiting footballerbut it gave the impression that it was an accident, since the goalkeeper was watching the ball.

The Machine added its second consecutive defeat in the 2022 Opening Tournament and stalled at position 15; on Wednesday it will receive the Xolos from Tijuana.