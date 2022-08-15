Rosalía: the best memes left by Motomami’s first concert in CDMX

Users of social networks reacted with memes to the first concert of the Spanish in Mexico City (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

To the cry of Rosalía sister you are already Mexican!, thousands of fans gathered last Sunday night, August 14, at the National Auditorium in Mexico City to enjoy the first presentation of the Rosalía in Mexico City.

It was like the fever Motomami World Tour finally arrived in the Mexican capital after a long period of waiting and, in a night full of surprises, dancing and singingthe interpreter of hits like cupcake conquered the colossus of Reforma with his peculiar and original stylesame that has catapulted her to be one of the most acclaimed artists of recent years.

Although since her tour of the Mexican Republic was announced, the news had already caused great euphoria among the Mexican public, the arrival of the Spaniard to Aztec land and her first presentation at the National Auditorium left thousands of emotions that were reflected by Internet users through multiple messages and comments on social networkswhich had as protagonists the always reliable and fun memes.

It was in mid-April when it was announced on Ocesa’s official website the arrival of the Spanish of the moment to Mexican lands and, as expected, with the publication of the venues where the Motomami World Tour the Mexican public went crazy.

It was a matter of hours for the tickets for the two shows that Rosalía will offer in Mexico City will be sold outHowever, the Spanish will also be presented on August 17 in Jalisco and on the 19 in Nuevo Léon.

Via TikTok Social network users did not hesitate to share the moment in which the artist of international stature set foot on Aztec land. Thus, between the media that prevented him from walking, to fans who managed to get closer to take some photos with the star, it was that Rosalia He began his journey in Mexico.

The step of Motomami World Tour around the world has left great memorable moments for Rosalía’s artistic career. Either because of the production and performance care with which she relies on her show or because of the iconic gestures that have become a hallmark of the Spanish singertheir concerts have become some of the most acclaimed by the general public.

And it is that the success of Rosalía has begun to climb and find its own place in the industry thanks to collaborations that the talented Spanish artist has had with singers of international stature such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, C. Tangana Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Tokischa, among others.

In Mexico, the emotion of Motomami World Tour was lived in its maximum splendor, from the original outfits of the attendees to Some stuffed animals of the already famous Dr. Simi that reached the hands of the acclaimed Spanish singer They were part of the magical night that left the first presentation of Rosalía in the National Auditorium of Mexico City.

“I want you to know that I am very excited to play here in Mexico City. (…) It is very hard for me to play here for the first time and see this place full of 10 thousand people who you have stolen my heart‘” Rosalía told the Mexican public during her first concert at the National Auditorium.

For their part, the Mexican public expressed all their affection and admiration for the Spanish woman, whom they accompanied singing some of her greatest hits such as Saoko, despise, Chicken Teriyaki, before i die either I think of you look.

