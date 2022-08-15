rock movies

Wild (Laszlo Benedek 1995) Classic for the valuable contribution of black leather that Marlos Brando adopted in his most youthful and fun film. Without meaning to, he gave rock the image it needed. Black leather for everyone. Brando was a true leader at the head of a motorcycle gang that terrorized a small town with innocent violence and eroticism. Rock in an embryonic state.

Rebel Without a Cause (Nicholas Ray 1955) The world was preparing for James Dean and this man symbolized a radical change in the rebellious and dissatisfied young people in the face of the comfortable post-war life. James started the myth of those who live intensely and leave behind a handsome corpse. Rock already had a model to imitate.



Creole King (Michael Curtiz 1958) The King learned from the previous ones and put it into practice in the few good films of the many he made. Elvis was the leader of a gang and also a convict who makes prison life more bearable in El Rock de la Cárcel, examples of his best achievements, introducing hymns into the themes of those movies and many beautiful women.

What a night we had that day! (Richard Lester 1964) The Beatles also changed the music in the cinema with their animations and they always came out on top. In their first film Richard Lester gave them an open letter, the group and the director anticipated the video clips and the film once again included some of the most hummed songs in history.

Easy Rider (Denis Hopper 1969) The authentic cultural revolution mounted on a Harley Davidson crossing the United States and showing us the Hippie world. In the midst of this wonder, the barely recognizable Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson, hallucinating with drugs and alcohol and rock & roll.

Performance (Nicholas Roeg 1970) Nicholas allowed Mick Jagger to be himself in those years when drugs affected him, and all in order to play a rock star in decline who lives with two young girls and a criminal. Director and actor are equally guilty of a world as hypnotizing as it is unreal. pure and whole free-cinema sonorous.

Two Lane Black Top (Mount Hellman 1971) A peculiar road movies with Dennis Wilson (Beach Boys) and James Taylor (in perhaps the best screen performance by a musician) they play highway gobblers enjoying freedom. A classic.

The Harder They Come (Perry Henzell 1972) Not everything in Jamaica is Bob Marley, but almost, Jimmi Cliff is the character in this documentary-oriented film about life on the streets and insecurity in the Caribbean country. Violence and rhythm in equal parts.

American Graffiti (George Lucas 1973) Richard Dreyfuss, Bo Hopkins and Harrison Ford, an independent product, with the firm vocation of Hollywood, the seriousness of the 60s so criticized. One of the first titles to incorporate past hits into its musical discourse.

the ghost of paradise (Brian de Palma 1974) The rock opera at the climax, in the middle of the work different film genres are mixed, from Brian de Plama’s favorites.



Nashville (Robert Altman 1975) Visual-musical attempt to represent illusions. Altman portrays America and his unattainable dream, mixing country and election campaign shows. A great achievement.

Quadrophenia (Fred Roddam 1979) It’s not perfect, but it brought back an important and forgotten time in the 60s, reconnecting with teenagers through sex, drugs, fights and beat.

The Great Rock & Roll Swindle (Julian Temple 1979) Malcolm McLaren, the only creator of punk, recalls the high moments and propaganda of his protégés, the Sex Pistols, although there was not much left.



The Blues Brothers (John Landis 1980) John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd are the cheeky brothers, who live a fast-paced and fun adventure, with a twenty-minute car chase. The soul is the final victory. At his side: James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles.



TheWall (Alan Parker 1982) The pacifist plea of ​​Roger Waters, filmed by Alan Parker, puts the youth on his side, while the critics ignore it, but, there is something indisputable: the strength of the music, the amazing montage and the excellent scenes animation, a gem.

One From The Heart (Francis Ford Coppola 1982) It’s not strictly rock, but Tom Waits makes the connection. The most romantic story filmed by Coppola, as well as the reason for his downfall. The separation and reunion of a couple are forced by the exciting soundtrack by Tom Waits and the velvety voice of Cristal Gayle.

The best filmed concerts:



– Johnny Cash at St. Quentin (1968)

– Let It Be -The Beatles- (1969)

– Woodstock-with JimiHendrix,TheWho,Santana,Joan Baez, Joe Cocker.(1970)

-MonterreyPop (D.A. Pennebacker, 1970)

– Gimme Shelter -Rolling Stones- (1970)

– Pink Floyd at Pompeii (1971-1974)

– The Last Waltz -with The Band-, (The Last Waltz, Martin Scorsese, 1978)

– The Kids Are Alright -The Who- (1978)

– Home Of The Brave -Laurie Anderson- (1983)

– Stop Making Sense -with Talking Heads- (Jonathan Demme, 1984)

– The Cure In Orange (Tim Pope, 1986)

– Sign ‘O’ The Times -Prince- (1987)

– Rattle & Hum -U2- (Phil Janou, 1988)

– Hail Hail Rock’n’Roll -tribute to Chuck Berry- (Taylor Hackford, 1987)

The best rock musicals and operas:

– West Side Story (1961)

– Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

– Tommy -with Roger Daltrey and the Who, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Tina Turner- (1975)

– Hair (1979)

– The Wiz -with Quincy Jones, Diana Ross and Michael Jackson-

– Beginners -with David Bowie, Sade, Patsy Kensit, Ray Davies, Eddie Tenpole…- (1985)