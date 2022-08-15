Rihanna reappears on the streets of New York showing off natural curls

Photo credit: Jeremy Moeller – Getty Images

Since becoming a mother for the first time last MayRihanna has focused her life on caring for the baby (whose sex and name are still unknown) and hardly any images or details of her day to day have come to light. Not even the recent news about the launch of her new hair line, Fenty Hair, has caused the singer and businesswoman to return to her social networks; her last Instagram post of hers dates back to weeks before she gave birth.

It was at the beginning of July when the cameras captured Rihanna at the Wireless Fest music festival while accompanying her partner, also a singer A$AP Rocky, a first appearance after pregnancy that quickly went around the world. Something similar to what happened with the last snapshot of the couple, this time through the streets of New York, which in just a few hours already covers all the digital platforms.

In this new image you can see Rihanna and A$AP Rocky smiling in matching denim outfits as they walk down the street. But far from what happened on other occasions, it has not been the interpreter’s proposal that has managed to take center stage but her long curly hair.

Over the years, Rihanna has gone through many changes of look, from radical cuts to shades of red, pink or purple, proving in this way that she is not afraid to play with her hair and that her hair is part of her personality. (and style). However this time, the interpreter of umbrella has chosen to show off her natural hair, her spectacular curls. Although it is undeniable that he has accompanied his hair with extensions, since the last time we saw him in a public act he wore a cut long bob, the singer has not hidden the nature of her hair.

Rihanna has only pulled back the front locks, the rest of her jet black XL mane is left totally airy and full of volume. A very flattering choice that highlights your features and that, somehow, puts the focus on real beauty and naturalness.