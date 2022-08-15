Rihanna ‘impacts’ with black minidress during dinner in New York

The Rihanna singer was photographed during a romantic dinner with her partner ASAP Rockyin the city of New Yorkafter it was revealed that the rapper was sued for allegedly shooting one of his friends.

The interpreter of umbrella shined by wearing a black minidresswith thin asymmetrical straps, to show off their shapely legs.

RiRi34, accessorized her outfit with a white shirt oversized and pointy black sneakers.



Photo: Grosby Group

the too businesswoman She highlighted her features with makeup in reddish tones, while her black hair fell perfectly straight on her shoulders.

For his part, his partner opted for a more casual outfit with loose gray pants and a green shirt with printed brand names.

Going out to a fancy restaurant New York was recorded after it was revealed that ASAP Rocky he was charged with assault. The man, who goes by the name ASAP Relli, charged that Rocky set up a meeting last November in Hollywood and then pulled out a gun to fire multiple times.

Relly claims that the bullet fragments grazed his left hand and his lawyers say that the attack was recorded by security cameras. For this fact, the rapper was arrested last April, but was released after paying a bail of 550 thousand dollars.

Also, last May, Rihanna and her partner welcomed their first child, but his name has not yet been revealed.

The singers were friends for several years before beginning a romantic relationship in late 2020. Before his courtship with ASAP Rockythe designer spent three years with the businessman Hassan Jamel.

Look in the gallery at the top for the best Photos of Rihanna.

