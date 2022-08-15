Resounding: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Juventus. And Rabiot has to do with it

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, but no interesting offers have arrived. And it was proposed to Juventus

The name of Cristiano Ronaldo always makes arguments, for better or for worse. His second season, after returning, al Manchester United it didn’t start in the best way.

The Portuguese champion has been publicly reprized by the new manager of the ‘Red Devils’, Erik ten Hagfor leaving the stadium early after being substituted at half-time in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano. And at the debut in Premier Leagueat Old Trafford against the Brighton, started from the bench, before making his entrance on the field in the 53rd minute without, however, being able to overturn the final 2-1 in favor of the guests. Meanwhile, CR7 keep training, but stay with one ear to your phone, waiting for the right call.

In recent weeks, for Cristiano Ronaldo we talked about different hypotheses: first of all, the one that led to Chelsea by Thomas Tuchel. Then the track appeared Paris Saint-Germainwhere he could have played together with his arch rival, on the pitch of course, Leo Messi. Subsequently, the possibility of betraying the real Madrid with the cousins ​​ofAthletic by Diego Pablo Simeone. Finally, the romantic solution: to go ‘home’, from where it all started, to Sporting Clube de Portugal. All blurred, like this Ronaldo it is still in Manchester with the desire to join the club that you play the next edition of the Champions League.

“Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus”: the bomb explodes

In all this riot of indiscretions, here is what can be called the real bomb of transfer market. The ‘Rai Sport’ journalist Paolo thought about unhooking it through his Twitter account Paganini: “A friend / colleague following on called me late last night Manchester United. The British executives, who are negotiating Rabiotthey have proposed Cristiano Ronaldo. There Juventus he said nobut continues to get many phone calls from Mendes“. In any case, it seems really difficult to think of a return of CR7 at the Juvewhile for the attack, as we have been telling you for days, the hot name is that of Memphis Depayout of Barcelona.