Regenerative medicine, a solution to the lack of organs for donation

Today it is an industry that has a market size of 10.8 billion dollars in the different branches that go from “bioprinting”, additive manufacturing and tissue design today validated by the FDA to replace skin and cartilage.

The development of a tissue or organ designed in the laboratory has essentially two components: 1. A matrix or biostructure that generates the proper environment of molecules, nutrients and development factors so that the cells can do “homing”, that is, to feel at home, to establish itself successfully, to develop and grow in order to later carry out its specific functions. 2. A group of cells that have the characteristics of pluripotentiality, that is, an inherent ability to differentiate into the tissue that we wish to correct or treat; these are the famous stem cells better known as stem cells.

3D bioprinting and bioinks with specific biological characteristics are today designed and put into practice to place on them stem cells that have been induced in the laboratory to differentiate, for example, into neuronal cells, blood vessels or functional liver cells. There are already experimental models where specific activities of healthy tissues have been replicated.

The expectation is that in no more than a decade it will be possible to use cardiac tissue implants in infarcted areas, implants or injections of neuronal cells in spinal cord injuries, or cells specialized in color detection for people with blindness due to macular degeneration.

We want to raise a note of alert, however, due to the risk of fraudulent use of these concepts, since given the high expectation that has been generated by the potential benefit for patients, groups have developed companies that without having the appropriate scientific processes or compliance with the corresponding regulatory aspects, today they move millions of dollars in “regenerative medicine” clinics, use of “stem cell” injections for the treatment of diseases and other “therapeutic alternatives” full of marketing creativity but without being supported by clinical studies formal.

For now, the approved usefulness in the use of stem cells is validated in bone marrow transplantation for hematological and immunological diseases and the only tissues approved by the FDA for implantation and that are commercially available are skin and cartilage for highly specialized centers.

So be careful! Any other application must be offered within the framework of a valid scientific study protocol approved by the authorities and led by professionals and recognized health institutions.

what the doctor meant

Thanks to bioengineering, organ design and tissue design, it’s exciting to think that in the future organ transplantation will be replaced by these types of technologies, because I imagine this will make it possible to replace bits of organs to repair damage and that sounds great.