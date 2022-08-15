Rebel Alias ​​Pack in Fortnite: how to get it

Fortnite Battle Royale, the success of Epic Games, is constantly updated. The most recent addition is the arrival Alias ​​Rebelede Pack Item Shopa new starter pack for the mode battle royale of the game. Here we will show you the contents of this new pack:

Rebel Alias ​​Pack: price and contents

The Rebel Alias ​​pack of fortnite battle royale cannot be purchased for paVos. To get it, you must pay 3.99 (or the equivalent amount in your region), that is, it is paid with real money.

The pack includes the following contents:

Min-Joon (Weird Suit): An irresistible charm. An undeniable power. Part of the Rogue Alias ​​set.

An irresistible charm. An undeniable power. Part of the Rogue Alias ​​set. Alpha Cylinder (Rare Backpacking Accessory): A compact backpack for spying in any weather. Part of the Rogue Alias ​​set.

A compact backpack for spying in any weather. Part of the Rogue Alias ​​set. Geom Swords (Rare Gathering Tool): The exact composition of its alloy is top secret. Part of the Rogue Alias ​​set.

The exact composition of its alloy is top secret. Part of the Rogue Alias ​​set. 600 bucks .

. this package does not include access to save the world mode.

Once in your possession, you will have the option to use Min-Joon, his Backpacking Accessory, and his swords in any of the free game modes. battle royaleas well as Save the World if you have purchased the PvE mode from Fortnite.

