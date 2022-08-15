Radiant black and white – Rebel Youth

It is very difficult to overcome certain prejudices of the viewer, for example one who rejects black and white films because they are old or unattractive. In the second week of August, two highly recommended films with the aforementioned monochromatism coincide, one Spanish and the other North American, which are among the best productions of recent years in their respective places: at the Chaplin cinema, the Glauber Rocha and Enguayabera is exhibited Elizabeth and Marcela (2019), while in room 2 of the Infanta cinema, The tragedy of Macbeth (2021), directed respectively by the consecrated Isabel Coixet and by the well-known Joel Coen, the latter directing for the first time “alone”, after almost 40 years making films with his brother Ethan.

Because they share the theme (love between two women in an intolerant and patriarchal context), come from Spain, are directed by filmmakers, and have similar titles, they should never be confused with the also recent Carmen and Lola (2018, Arantxa Echevarría), a realistic and contemporary drama about certain prevailing prejudices among gypsies, with Elizabeth and Marcelawhich presses the codes of historical and romantic cinema, melodrama and even eroticism, to

reconstruct the psychosocial reality of Galicia between the years 1898 and 1901, and refer specifically to the first marriage registered in that country between two women, a union made thanks to the fact that one of them decided to dress as a man and deceive the priest. Surprising violence is the reaction of the majority when they find out about the deception.

film frame Elizabeth and Marcela.

Just like in his previous best movies (I’m thinking of The secret Life of the words, Nobody wants the night Y The bookstore) Coixet works with an exquisite art direction and selection of locations, well worked frames and dialogues, and category interpretations, here Natalia de Molina (Elisa) and Greta Fernández (Marcela) stand out. The latter is the narrator in the first part, because later the point of view is diluted and becomes indifferent, to the extent that it can reduce the possible identification of the viewer, perhaps stunned by the sad fate of these women, and by the confrontation with the church, the authorities and the neighbors, but less close to the intimacy of the two of them, to their desires and passion.

Jennifer Cox’s photographic work finely resolves, although at times it becomes mannerist, the task of lighting with black and white, while Sofía Oriana Infante’s music is subordinated to the intention of underlining the dramatic moments. Yes Elizabeth and Marcela nor does it manage to become one of Isabel Coixet’s best works, because it lacks complexity and drama, its finesse and stylization is to be appreciated when shooting this hymn to freedom, the fight against intolerance, and the love story that these two women advanced in their time dared to live. Coixet’s intentions become clear when a photo gallery of same-sex marriages appears, along with the final credits, and this didactic clarity favored the film being nominated for the Forqué and Platinum awards in the category of Cinema and Education in Values.

About The tragedy of Macbeththe viewer must overcome another prejudice: the one that distances him from films adapted from theatrical classics,

and thus they express an evident artistry that results from the innovative combination of resources and flourishes coming from both disciplines, that is, cinema and theater. Based on a masterful photograph by Bruno Delbonnel (amelie, Across the Universe, Splendor) that exploits the black and white contrasts between the silver light and the darkness or rather grayness, and also starting from a very sober, and for that very reason, spectacular performance by Denzel Washington in the role of the ambitious regicide, Joel Coen visually reinvents the Shakespeare’s tragedy, and moves away from the usual postmodern baroque nonsense to stick all the time to the classic revealing narrative of certain essences of human nature contaminated by disloyalty, the greed for power, envy and violence.

The Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan, directed 18 films together, including such classics as easy bloodin 1984, Fargo Y BarTony Fink in the 90s, Nope it’s country for old menY Where are you brother? in the 2000s, or About Llewyn Davis, in 2013, just to mention the favorite titles of the person who writes here, a self-confessed detractor of the fanaticism that almost all the Coens’ films provoke in certain moviegoing circles. Produced by Joel Coen and his wife, actress Frances McDormand, who here plays the usually gloomy Lady with a realistic and conversational touch, The tragedy of Macbeth It meets absolutely all the requirements that a great film should have: weirdness in the best sense, a challenge to the intelligence, and, of course, revelation of some of the spiritual struggles inherent in the human species.

In addition to the many praises already written, it must be said that the most surprising of all, in the case of an adaptation of Shakespeare, is that the brilliant dialogues achieve splendid refraction in images of an abstract and neat beauty, also recreated in the geometric sets with little realism (obviously theatricalized) and in expressionist lighting. In addition, the rhythm of the narration is very fluid and succinct, so that the film manages to match in quality, suggestion and depth the splendid versions made by masters such as Akira Kurosawa (throne of blood1957), Andrezj Wajda (Lady Macbeth in Siberia1962) or Roman Polanski and Orson Welles, who directed their versions in 1971 and 1948, respectively.

Because Joel Coen was able to add new elements to the well-known story of the Scottish knight convinced by a trio of fortune-telling witches (in the film there is only one, led by the prodigious and contortionist theater actress Kathryn Hunter) that he will become the next king. from Scotland, and his desires will be supported by his wife, both roles played in this version by an actor and an actress, Washington and McDormand, whose ages exceed those of the original Shakespeare characters, and that decision substantially changes the character of the protagonists of the film and makes them, inevitably, more reflective and anxious for recognition, and less impetuous or reckless, because youth and its natural ambition never count here as a mitigating factor. And the film in its entirety is applied to the fulfillment of that beautiful and at the same time terrible aphorism of Shakespeare: «The beautiful is ugly and ugly what is beautiful; the mist, the impure air let’s go through.