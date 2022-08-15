PSG. Neymar and Kylian Mbappé break relationship and board intervenes

Midtime Editorial

A new ‘novel’ has been launched in the Paris Saint-Germainwhere its great protagonists are Kylian Mbappe and Neymarbecause last weekend their egos confronted them on the pitch and even went further: to social networks.

It turns out that during the rout that PSG gave Montpellier (5-2), Mbappé missed a penaltya situation that caused Neymar will take responsibility for a new chance from the stain, although yes, not without first discussing with the Frenchman to define who would carry out the infraction.

The discussion was evidenced at the time by televisionbut this seemed not to be enough for the Brazilian, who hours later he ‘attacked’ on social networks with some sharp ‘likes’ to publications that criticized Mbappé.

The reaction of the PSG board

According to the French newspaper L’Équipe, the coach of the PSG, Christophe Galtier, as well as Louis Fieldsthe club’s sports director, have agreed hold an urgent meeting with Neymar and Mbappéfor once and for all try to stop and correct this break between the French and the Brazilian, everything in order to preserve the good environment In the institution.

Nevertheless, We will have to wait for the outcome of the meeting between the players, coaching staff and board of directorsto find out if both players are willing to settle their differences.

