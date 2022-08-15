Proust Questionnaire: Karen Souza jazz bossa nova Argentine singer – Diario de Xalapa

He has stood out with his voice in the current Latin American jazz and bossa nova scene. After his commercial success with the record saga Jazz & 70´s, Jazz & 80´s Y Jazz and 90’swhere he reverted different music classics in this style, he began to develop a career in which he has edited five productions: Essentials, Hotel Souza, Essentials II, Velvet Vault Y language of love. Born in Argentina, but living in Mexico for a decade, she says about this country: “Mexico is the country where I have presented myself the most and where the affection with the people is most entrenched.”

We recommend you read: The Proust Questionnaire: the way to know the personality of the interviewee

The main trait of your character?

Hm, that’s a tough question but I’m guessing a combination of passionate and sanguine.

What is your idea of ​​perfect happiness?

I maintain that happiness does not exist and that it is a cultural construction.

What trait do you dislike most about yourself?

Sometimes the lack of patience, but sometimes that makes me concrete, go forward, then it depends.

And the one you dislike most of the others?

The lack of empathy.

Your big fear?

I do not have. And if I had, logically I would not expose it in a medium as massive as this one 🙂

What is your current mood?

Partying.

What is your biggest extravagance?

Maybe I’m already losing certain filters and for a while now I’m dancing and singing in the street as if looking the Matrix straight in the eye.

It may interest you: Proust Questionnaire: Rodrigo Cachero

What is the most overrated virtue?

Temperance.

The living person you most admire?

To my father.

What living person inspires you the most contempt?

There is no one in particular.

What words or phrases do you use too often?

According to my friend Aria, I say “I don’t know, I have no idea” a lot.

In what situations do you resort to lying?

I am not very adept. I did it wrong.

What is the quality you like most in a man?

…

And what do you like most in a woman?

Same answer for men and women; in both I see less and less: EMPATHY and camaraderie.

What or who is the great love of your life?

Music.

When and where were you happiest?

I don’t believe in happiness.

What talent would you like to have?

I don’t know what it’s called, I guess it’s linked to acrobatics, I love those people who can jump back and land on their feet again.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Nothing, it’s gone. That’s how I am and I put up with it.

What do you think is your greatest achievement?

I don’t believe in goals, achievements, success, they are all constructions of domination.

Where you would like to live?

I like how I am today, part in Buenos Aires, part in Mexico. I grew up in the country, so a part of my heart wants to go back there, but not now.

What is your most precious asset?

I do not know. What comes to mind now is my ’64 Guyatone.

With which historical character do you feel most identified?

With Robert Downey Jr.

Your favorite hobby?

Sewing, cooking, cleaning, I like housework, and of course watching Boca play.

If you were to die and could be reincarnated as another being or thing, what would it be?

A whale, without a doubt

How would you like to die?

I have no idea.

Do you have a motto?

No, but surely last night I invented one that I no longer remember.

Also read other contents of Normal ⬇️