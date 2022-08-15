Pipa Benedetto and Zambrano clashed at halftime

What a scandal. This Sunday Boca Juniors was overtaken by Racing in Day 13 of the Argentine League, and despite the fact that there were no goals in the match, Darius Benedettoformer of Americadid make reproaches against his team at halftime.

especially with Carlos Zambranocenter back Mouth, and although he covered his mouth so that his lips could not be read, some phrases could be heard: “Come on, idiot, I’ll kill myself,” said Pipa. “If we are watching when the centers shoot, they are going to score a goal for us, stupid,” she added.

Then, to return to the field for the second part, Zambrano Y Pipe they had marks of blows, Carlos on the face, below the eye; Y Pipe Benedetto in the neck, so there was a stronger discussion inside the locker room.

According to Diario Olé, some teammates Xeneize and the police had to intervene to separate those involved, but there is no possibility of starting a trial because the legal framework does not allow it.

For its part, Hugo Ibarratechnician of Boca Juniors, accepted that there was a discussion, although he does not know why. “There was an argument, nothing more than that. I can talk to you about the game later. I don’t have the best idea what happened, I’m going to talk about it”.

He added that these situations are present in soccer, because to have a better performance there must be discussions. “There were always discussions on campus. To improve there has to be discussions. I have no idea, it was played for 90 minutes, something could have happened in the game”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CLASSIC TAPATÍO: SANTI ORMEÑO ‘TASTED’ SANTAMARÍA WITH A TREMENDOUS BUTTOCK SQUEEZE