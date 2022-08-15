People with NCDs are at increased risk of mental health conditions

Anxiety and depression are diseases similar to diabetes and hypertension, although there are ways to diagnose and treat them to achieve wellness.

This 2022, the new PrevenIMSS+ program was launched and through a screening questionnaire it seeks to detect depression, anxiety and panic disorder from its initial stages.

In addition, the IMSS trains specialists in Family Medicine from all Family Medicine Units so that they can treat mild and moderate cases initially.

The emotional aspect is one of the most neglected by people. In most cases they only focus on the physical part and leave everything else aside. As a consequence, problems related to mental health they have become a pandemic due to the high number of people they affect.

Direct relationship between physical and mental health

In fact, patients with Non-communicable diseases (ENT), also known as chronic-degenerative, are more likely to affect their mental health. This is a very important relationship because it can make it difficult for them to adhere to their treatment and gain control of their disease.

Prevention is one of the main tools to take care of mental health, which is why the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) applies in PreventIMSS+ modules a screening questionnaire to detect depression, anxiety and panic disorder. The objective is to locate people with initial data on these diseases.

The IMSS called on the population to be attentive to changes in the mood of patients: if they present symptoms such as sadness, lack of interest in activities that they normally like, easy crying, irritability, persistent feeling that something bad will happen , sleep disturbances, among others, you should go to your Family Physician, and if necessary, refer you to consultation of Psychology or Psychiatry.

The Institute stated that without mental health there is no comprehensive health, Therefore, it is important that people recognize their own feelings and emotions, those of family and friends so that, if required, they go to the health personnel and the appropriate interventions are carried out.

Tips for a healthy life

Protective factors for both mental health and NCDs include: developing from childhood habits such as a healthy diet, avoiding ultra-processed products, sweetened beverages, tobacco and alcohol consumption. Also perform daily physical activity, have moments of healthy coexistence with family and friends, and attend the PrevenIMSS+ Annual Checkup.

On August 8, the Mexican Social Security Institute announced the start of the PREVENIMSS+ national strategywith which it will promote healthy eating habits, physical activation and self-care of health to detect in a timely manner diseases that affected the quality of life of Mexicans after the confinement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, there are around 7 million IMSS beneficiaries who live with Arterial Hypertension; 6 million with Obesity; 4 million with Type 2 Diabetes; 683 thousand with Asthma and 634 thousand with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, which are some of the most frequent Non-Communicable Diseases.

