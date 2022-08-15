Pedro Bombino is worth 3! – Invader Newspaper

Professor Reynaldo met Pedro in a primary school in the Havana municipality of Boyeros and knew since then that he had more than enough conditions to be a basketball player.

Reynaldo told Pedro that when the classes were over he should go train. Pedro refused without trying, without a reason. Hearing the bell at 4:20 in the afternoon, he decided to escape behind the school so as not to see an orange ball.

Talent scout at last Reynaldo Rodríguez insisted. Pedro had no choice but to tell Mom, perhaps to find shelter. Mom recommended going, trying it, and if you don’t like it, quit. Peter took notice. “I got hooked…”

At the age of 12, he returned home to Ciego de Ávila, with a silver medal from the Convivio international tournament in his suitcase, with the pride and desire to score baskets all his life. That is why she did not hesitate to answer his parents that he wanted to continue.

Pedro recalls that he also climbed to the top of the podium in the ConvivioHe entered the Samuel Noble Marina School of Sports Initiation, and it was not easy for him to make a team because he entered at the end of the seventh grade course, properly being the rookie, being older. As of the other September, no one took away his starting position in the provincial quintet.

As a schoolboy, he began to go from time to time to the roofed room, to play friendly matches with his “idols”: The Haitian Pope, William Granda.

In the blink of an eye he stopped seeing them so high. They were his teammates at 16 and 17 years old, when he participated in national promotion tournaments and even in the very Liga Superior de Baloncesto (LSB) that the Buffaloes finished in second place after losing four to zero against the Lobos. Thus, he made the grade for the national tuition. “It was crazy, fulfilling a dream!”

Shortly before, in his second year of youth, he traveled to Guantanamo for the category competition. He heard comments that Javier Justiz’s manager was going to watch the games in search of signings for foreign leagues. Deaf ears. “There were bigger players, with more chances.”

He didn’t meet him by sight until the semi-final match. He played “normal”, as if no one was watching him. Nor was it that he noticed eyes on him. He walked off the field with a smile for the victory.

Ciego de Ávila lost the gold medal held by Santiago de Cuba. Once again the Uruguayan in a box. He only talked to Justiz. He paid no attention to the baskets, recalls Pedro Antonio Bombino Parada, who was going to ride the bus with his own face of frustration.

The father of a friend from Havana called him because the assistant coach, commissioner Dalia Henry and the “guy they talked about so much” were looking for him. “I am Claudio Pereira. I’m going to put my trust in you, I like your game. I want to join a team in Argentina so that you can develop, he told me”. Peter’s internal voice: “Wow!” But he was not able to express anything. Never after a defeat did he feel so much joy.

A year passed. He was still in Cuba. Comments of the nature of “they cheated on you” haunted him. Peter looked down. He disputed another youth championship. He was the best center, but once again the quintet was one step away from the title.

Military service came along with despair. “No one takes you out of there,” they continued. Fifteen days he wore green. The mother called the unit to inform them that the release would be soon. “I didn’t know how to explain it to my superiors”, she recounts with a smiling face, although she cannot imitate the joy of that moment. He had to finish the previous one. The mother was in communication with the basketball officials present at the Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018.

Behind Pedro’s successes and failures is his mother, with immense joy or offering her shoulder

Skinnyer than usual, he trained for a few days with the Buffaloes and attended the first matches of the LSB qualifier in Camagüey. He by land to Havana. Plane to Argentina.

The compass indicated that his new city was the southern Comodoro Rivadavia. The Gimnasia y Esgrima sub-23 shirt represented him. The weather application on the mobile indicated sometimes a temperature below zero. Mom’s food was not served at the table. She couldn’t hug her, or her dad or her brothers. Insufficient video calls. She missed. Much.

He listened to Cuban reggaeton – he emphasizes “Cuban” – so as not to forget even a little bit where it comes from, although the accent does change a bit and he repeats “Argentine fillers” like “Did you see?”. With the possibility of seeing the best baseball in the world, he preferred to follow the duels between the Ciego de Ávila Tigers and the Havana Lions, the National Series in general.

A tremendous luck was to find in defense of the same colors the Sancti Spiritus ―I say, “brother”― Yoanki Mencía, one of his first guides in professional sports. “I don’t know how to thank you for so much.”

Shortly after his stay, the coronavirus said present. Foreigners returned to their countries. In November 2020, Argentine basketball began to recover lost ground. Youth teams would not play due to the pandemic. Gimnasia y Esgrima gave it to Colón, from the B league.

Losing is sometimes winning. To begin with, the city of Santa Fe is warm. A breath of the archipelago. Being a starter and, therefore, having enough playing minutes were the purposes. In any case, it is a strong competition because the players look for numbers to be able to go up and the clubs too. Colón reached the postseason. It did not advance.

The ticket to the first level was acquired by an opponent from the patio, the one from the Santa Fe classics, the enemy of enemies of Colón. The Avilanian signed a luxury season and a loan contract for Unión. The attacks on social networks described him as a “traitor” and a host of other negative adjectives.

Even so, one day he decided to visit the room where he was lifted up so many times, where the public only shouted love at him. He wanted to go see his former “friends” in action. The entrance was a farewell. A director of the entity intercepted him: “What are you doing here? You can’t be.” Pedro Bombino left without believing it. Amazed. “It destroyed me.”

When he arrived at Unión, those who wore a uniform with the same shield also looked at him suspiciously, as if to say: “he was a rival.” However, “one of the reasons I accepted is because it was a very young team, guys practically my age and two or three experienced, so it wasn’t difficult for me to get into the group”.

He started the season with high performance and plenty of time on the court. Little by little he began to occupy a prolonged space on the bench. He never knew the reason for the paradox. “Still, we met the goal, although we had to wait to win the last game.”

#National League 🏀 Pedro Bombino 🇨🇺 will continue to be tatengue! 🇦🇹 Union acquired the pass of the Cuban who will be a Rojiblanco player for the next three seasons. In our Institution, he has 37 games and 228 points. Come on, Peter! 💪 pic.twitter.com/rRqyI7fxp7 – Sta Fe Basketball Union (@unionsfbasquet) July 27, 2022

“There was a break in which I participated with the Cuban team in the World Cup window and it went well.” He reacts with a “wow!” when he refers to the opportunity he had to share dressing room and game time with Jasiel Rivero at 21 years old.

“I met Papi in Havana and he was about 16 years old and it was amazing what he knew how to do, did you see? Now I see that, with effort, sacrifice we can get there, why not. Like Jasiel Rivero we all want to be. It’s the way to go.” He connects his words with his dreams of signing for a Spanish team or another European country.

The NBA for Cubans is a taboo subject; but Bombino affirms that the refusal “is not for quality” and, of course, testifies that the greatest thing for any basketball player would be to prove himself at the highest level.

The Durant, LeBrom and Curry fan continues with hopeful lyrics for fans of the four-letter team. “It is not a secret that national basketball with all the doors open to professionalism goes up. We can’t rush. It is a process that takes time; but within two or three years Cuba is going to be top in the area. Confidence, that there is material, young people with a lot of talent”.

In retrospect, like an organizer who stops his pace so that the 2.06-meter giants advance to the lead, receive and sink the ball in the Pedro Bombino style, the story goes back to when it ended with Unión.

“My agent called me to play in El Salvador. Although it is not a recognized league, it was going to help me finish well. I saw it like this. I had low self-esteem.” His team, Metapán BC, owned by Yoel Cubillas from Villa Clara, eliminated Osmel Oliva from Artemis in the quarterfinals.

In the semis, they faced Santa Tecla BC, “one of the most winning, most expensive teams, with the best foreigners”, and ended with a close victory (3×2) and a tear in one of the thighs due to overload, their aggressiveness in search of of rebounds, the fast counterattacks and the poor conditions of the courts.

Not even the doctors were able to stop “Bombino Airlines”. It didn’t matter that he had to be heated and current before games. “They brought me in to win, I can’t leave them now.” It would not be fair to say that the effort was in vain, but the Jaguares lost in the last game.

Back home, “the illusion of playing the final with the Buffaloes (against Sancti Spiritus) was great”, but “Ciego de Ávila was by far the favorite and I decided not to participate so as not to touch up the injury because at the end of the month I had a international event, did you see?

The result of Cuba in the 3×3 basketball of the Guadeloupe 2022 Caribbean Games was not what they expected. “Winning or discussing the final classified Cuba to the Central American and Caribbean.” Without wanting to justify, he comments that he did not know much about the modality nor had he trained with his teammates, “everything new to me.”

Pedro doesn’t stop dribbling balls, that’s why in his WhatsApp statuses he invites his contacts to play street. Bombino and basketball are magnets. He turns on the TV to watch Claw, the Netflix film in which the burst sport is the protagonist.

“Sends an excellent message. He was a player who had many personal shortcomings, who kept his head down. His character problems affected him on the court and in life. The coach guided him. Coaches often tell you things for your own good and you have to take advantage of that a lot”.

Perhaps the character played by Adam Sandler is parallel to the late Yoanis Zaldivar, who “was a coach who, what can I tell you, with many awards. He spoke very loudly to the players. He helped me because I was very distracted and got out of line.”

If the reference is to teachers, Rogelio del Sol is also worth three! “He told me that my style was very similar to that of Geoffrey Silvestre and for me: come on, El Gato is the greatest thing that has ever happened in Cuban basketball! If you compare me to him, you have to work hard.”

Those words Pedro tattooed on their shirts. From then on, like someone who is alone under the opponent’s hoop desperately waiting for a pass, he tries to grab number 9. And when it turns out to be impossible, number 99. Even if the mythical Michael Jordan number 23 that he once wore is free .

Author: Carlos Leon Benguria