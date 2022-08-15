Paris Saint Germain spreads with Montpellier, ends 5-2

The Paris Saint Germain championship continues without major problems, which objectively seems to be of a different level compared to the other French clubs, Neymar makes two, Mbappè is released and Messi gives assists, the Parisians fly in the standings

One extraordinary Neymar drags the reigning French champions to the second consecutive victory in a championship, another goal of the hosts who have scored in two games 10 goals suffering just two.

The cure Galtier seems to work very well, i Parisians they win and have fun playing a spectacular but at the same time tremendously effective football. Crazy start to the season by Neymar Jr who scored the second consecutive double.

It unlocks Mbappà scoring after failing a penalty in the first half.

PSG plays by heart, another easy victory

As with its predecessors the real test for Galtier It will be there Champions Leaguethe only major goal of the French company who in Europe has always experienced extremely complicated nights.

THE Parisians they honestly seem to have no rivals within the country and are set to dominate yet another championship in recent years.

The offensive trident formed by works beautifully Messi, Neymar And Mbappè with the Frenchman who found his first goal of the season after failing a penalty in the first half.

The only negative note of the evening were the two goals conceded which still show some too many difficulties in the defensive phase.

Initial bench for Leandro Paredes who is getting closer to becoming a new footballer than Juventus.

The Argentine footballer has already communicated to the club his willingness to play in Italy, lq Juventus awaits the official release by Adrien Rabiot to formulate the official offer to Parisians.

The Paris Saint Germain has clearly changed its market strategies by avoiding buying additional talents but rather trying to fix the squad with precise and planned purchases.

Galtier is ready to test itself also in Champions Leaguea competition that seems to have become an obsession for the fans of the Parisian club.

The French have the quality and the players to be able to climb to the top of Europe, Messi–Neymar and Mbappè are a guarantee and purchase of Renato Sanches (conceded in goals yesterday) guarantees the right solidity in the defensive midfield.

Waiting for the Champions League on PSG flies in a championship that this year seems to have been largely decided after only two days.