Paramount+ announces its launch in Italy for September 15, with more than 8,000 hours of content

08/15/2022 – The service will be the exclusive broadcaster of American series, along with new Italian productions such as free body, circle, 14 days Y Miss Fallaci

This article is available in English.

It’s official: Paramount+ will land in Italy on 15 September. The US-based streaming service has announced over 8,000 hours of content spanning all genres at launch. The platform will offer global titles and original Italian productions, as well as access to a vast library of premium content.

In detail, Paramount+ originals will include the likes of tulsa king starring Sylvester Stallone as a New York mafia capo exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa; The Offera limited series with Miles Teller, matthew goode and Juno Temple based on Albert S Rudy‘s experiences of making The Godfather; 1883, Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” prequel, as well as upcoming series 1923 (also from Sheridan) with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the next installation of the “Yellowstone” origin story; and Halobased on the iconic gaming franchise.

(The article continues below – Commercial information)

Furthermore, the platform will offer locally sourced programs which will also debut in other countries where the service is present. Previously announced European originals include Sexy Beast (UK), A Gentleman in Moscow (UK), Bose (Spain), Mask: Marie Antoinette Serial Killer (France), A Thin Line (Germany), The Sheikh (Germany) and Simon Beckett’s Chemistry of Death (Germany).

The selection of available Italian titles will boast circleretracing the process following the terrible 1975 court case; 14 daysa Paramount+ original penned and directed by Ivan Cotroneo (a bath ), which tells the story of a couple forced into two weeks of seclusion; the series free body, an Italian-Geramn co-production between Indigo Film, Network Movie and ZDFneo, in collaboration with Rai Fiction and Paramount+, and in association with All3Media International Limited. The latter is a thriller based on Ilaria Bernardini‘s novel penned by Chiara Barzini, Ludovica Rampoldi and Giordana Maria. These titles are in addition to the previously announced projects You mangio il heart (read news) and Miss Fallaci.

Meanwhile, kids and family content will be enriched by the presence of the revival of the icarly series, the new animated series Big Nate, the reboots of the rugrats and The Fairly OddParents along with a library of franchises such as SpongeBob SquarePants and paw patrol. Finally, some brand-new and classic blockbusters added the service’s catalog are scream 5, grease, The Godfather as well as the star trek and transformers franchises.

In Italy, users will be able to sign up at the price of €7.99 after a seven-day trial period, with an annual subscription package offered for €79.90. Sky Cinema subscribers will be able to access it at no additional cost.

“Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its global footprint, offering audiences worldwide an unbeatable content slate, with the biggest stars and most compelling global and local stories all together on one platform. Italy not only has an incredible production history, from cult movies to TV series, but it is also a key market for the global expansion of Paramount+,” said Marco Nobili, the platform’s Executive Vice President and International General Manager. “This launch, followed by Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France in the coming months will bring Paramount+ to all major European markets by the end of the year,” he added.