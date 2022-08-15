Ozuna’s whims that cost millions

The Puerto Rican has an enviable fortune and a large high-end showcase. Caprices that are on everyone’s lips and add up to the good millions of him. Slide and know all the details!

August 14, 2022 5:11 p.m.

Ozuna, became one of the great referents of the urban genre. The black boy with light eyes, he is one of the most beloved artists who has managed to win the hearts of millions of followers with his talent and humble personality. At 30 years old, he adds several successes to his record, which allow him to have an enviable millionaire in his bank account.

Beyond his great musical successes, such as “The Heartbreaker”, “Caramelo”, “The Faker”just to mention a few, accumulates a heritage of around 15,000,000 dollars. In turn, its different facets have managed to significantly increase its fortune. Among them, the purchase of an E-SPORTS team, the marijuana market, NFT & Bitcoin and the purchase of a radio station in the Dominican Republic stand out.

Thanks to these successful businesses, the artist’s bank account can reach close to 700,000,000 dollars, making him one of the richest in the urban genre. Given these abysmal incomes, the vocalist does not hesitate to invest a good millionaire in his ostentatious garage. An extravagant collection that is all the rage among its fans.

Nevertheless, a video left us breathless when giving an account of the wide repertoire that the Puerto Rican singer has. We can not only notice his beautiful asphalt beasts, like his Porsche 911 GT2, Ferrari 458 Spider… even his humble Datsun 510, in addition, we find a varied showcase of motorcycles and quadricycles. Undoubtedly a great lover of engines, who does not miss an opportunity to be behind the wheel of terrible machines.

Ozuna is at his best, in the face of fame he can give himself all these whims. The interior of her garage reveals the passion that the author of “Vaina loca” hides. An important millionaire amounting to 1,500,000 dollars is breathed through that garage. A collection that the “light-eyed black boy” allowed us to see in more detail, and we couldn’t let it go. What did you think of the Puerto Rican singer’s showcase?

Some of Ozuna’s cars.

+video of Ozuna’s garage: