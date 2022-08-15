Nicky Jam and James Rodríguez after the “Lamborghini girl”

As irrefutable proof of his love, Nicky Jam gave Genesis Aleska a Lamborghini Huracán valued at 200 thousand dollars. Now, the Venezuelan model is being related to James Rodríguez and the model of the Italian manufacturer is serving as a method of conquest. Read on and find out the rest.

August 14, 2022 9:24 p.m.

Nicky Jam It is known as a “heartbreaker”. The Puerto Rican reggaeton player was married to the Colombian Angélica Cruz in a wedding that was celebrated in style and that included Vin Diesel among her guests. A short time later, the separation would come and Nicky would find love again in the arms of the model. Cydney Moreau.

Although there were marriage plans, the pandemic weighed down all the plans as well as the intense romance that the couple experienced. The outcome was identical to the previous one and the Puerto Rican returned to his adventures this time to get involved with the Venezuelan -and also a model- Genesis Aleskato whom he gave a Lamborghini Huracan on December 23 as irrefutable proof of their love.

Seven months after idyllic love, both decided to take different paths and the referent of the urban genre puts on the “single” sign again. However, Aleska has been related in recent weeks to James Rodriguezthe most mediatic Colombian soccer player in recent years in coffee football.

Furthermore, in this kind oflove triangle” has once again penetrated the pink Lamborghini Huracán that was once a gift from Nicky Jam. And it is that the young South American has used this model of the Italian manufacturer in publications of her social network profiles to make it known and many comments point out her intentions with James.

However, none of the protagonists has wanted to comment on the fact and everything hovers under the cloak of rumours. The Lamborghini, on the other hand, is still just as impressive in the garage of Nicky Jam’s ex along with its 5.2-liter V10 engine with the capacity to generate about 560 horsepower.

+ This is how Aleska looks together with her Lamborghini