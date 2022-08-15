New official image of Black Adam with the Justice Society of America

After several breaks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Black Adam, the new film belonging to the DC Extended Universe which has the address of Jaume Collet-Serrafilmmaker behind other titles such as Jungle Cruise, Blue Hell or One Night to Survive, among others.

Is superhero movie has as its main protagonist Dwayne Johnson (Red Alert, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji: The Next Level), who embodies this antihero from DC comics.

To whet your appetite, Dwayne Johnson has shared on his Twitter account two new pictures of black adam released by Total Film magazine.

One of them is a new look at Black Adam himself, while the other is the protagonist along with the team that makes up the Justice Society of America. You can take a look below.

The image shows the Justice Society of America made up of Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Doctor Fateinterpreted respectively by aldis hodge (The Birthday Cake, The Invisible Man), Noah Centineo (To all the boys: Forever, The perfect date), Quintess Swindell (Hidden Instincts, In Therapy) and Pierce Brosnan (Fast Charlie, The King’s Daughter).

“This is a unique character in my career, a departure from everything I’ve played before,” says Johnson in the interview conducted by the medium, whose quote appears on the cover of the magazine.

Black Adam was initially introduced in the comics as Shazam’s nemesis, but the villain was later redefined as an anti-hero trying to clear his name and reputation.

Actors complete the cast of Black Adam sarah shahi (Sex/Life, Bad Therapy), Kenzari Boy (The old guard, Aladdin), Uli Latukefu (Black Siege, Live Again), Bodhi Sabongui (My first big match, The Babysitting Club), mo amer (Rammy), Tang Nguyen (90 minutes in heaven), Joseph Gatt (Dumbo), Angel Rosario Jr. (Run and shoot) and Chaim Giraffi (I wish it were true).

The film Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21, 2022.