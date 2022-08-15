Netflix has a spectacular Steven Spielberg movie in its catalog
After the invasion of Poland by the Germans in 1939, schindler getsthanks to his relations with the high Nazi hierarchs, the property of a factory in Krakow.
There he employs hundreds of Jewish workerswhose exploitation makes him prosper rapidly, thanks above all to his manager Itzhak Stern (Ben Kingsley), also Jewish.
But as the war progresses, Schindler and Stern are beginning to realize that the Jews they hiresave them from almost certain death in the fearsome Plaszow concentration camp, led by Nazi Commander Amon Goeth (Ralph Fiennes), a cruel man who enjoys executing Jews.
Schindler’s List cast
-
Liam Neeson
-
Ben Kingsley
-
Ralph Fiennes
-
Caroline Goodall
-
Jonathan Sagal
-
Embeth Davidtz
-
Nobert Weisser
-
Martin S. Bergmann
-
Mark Ivanir
-
Malgorzata Gebel
-
Shmuel Levy
-
Michael Schneider