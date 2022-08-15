Netflix announced the new “Cobra Kai” | Scheduled

* Netflix announced the premiere of the fifth season of cobra kai for the next one September 9. Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get. Things got spicy with the return of Terry Silver and in the next episodes Mike “the bad boy of karate” Barnes from Karate Kid III. Pineapple kick pineapple and retromania.

*Jon Hamm joins the third season of The Morning Show. The filming of the fiction, starring Jennifer AnistonIt will start at the end of August. The disputes and personal dramas that surround a morning news will return to the center of the scene, although the specific plot to be released in 2023 is still unknown. “We could go forward. We could go backwards. It’s such an interesting little universe. You can really place it anywhere in time, and I think the challenge of the show is to address its themes. They are not manufactured. They are drawn from all of our lives and they impacted us all a lot, and I think that is always the challenge of the show, “said its showrunner Kerry Erin.

* Last Friday, Prime Video premiere A League of Their Ownserial adaptation of A very special team (Penny Marshall, 1992). Girls playing baseball professionally, World War II context but sin Madonna or Tom Hanks. Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) are the people most responsible for the fiction that will include new themes of gender and race. “We love the Penny Marshall movie and with the series all we’re doing is retelling the story, with a broader vision, but just as authentic,” they said. Jacobson is also part of the cast.

Character

OA Zidan of FBI (Zeeko Zaki). What would John Edgard Hoover have said about having a Muslim in the ranks of the Intelligence Bureau? The least expected agent is a New Yorker and practitioner of Islam who is in charge of persecuting those who corrupt the law. He knows the Koran and can spot a criminal while he is praying while looking at Mecca. UniversalTV broadcasts the fourth season of the creation of Dick Wolf the Friday at 9:00 p.m.