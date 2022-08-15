Nathanael Cano already wants to collaborate with Pepe Aguilar

Mexico. Nathanael Cano does want to have a musical collaboration with Pepe Aguilar, this after the son of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar had several “confrontations” with Cano over the issue of lying corridos.

Two years ago, Pepe Aguilar criticized the new singersparticularly those who are exponents of the so-called lying corridos and Cano caused controversy by attacking Ángela Aguilar’s father.

Now Nathanael makes public that he is ready to collaborate with the interpreter of musical hits such as For women like you and The bus, This is how he expressed it on his way through the red carpet of the MTV MIAW Awards.

Various news portals report that Cano, originally from Sonora, publicly stated that he was not interested in working with anyone musically speaking, he preferred to do it alone, in fact he declared himself “closed” to collaborating, for example, with Pepe Aguilar.

“I don’t do many duets, nor do I work like this as a team lately; I focus on my music, nothing else, but let’s see what’s coming, ”she referred months ago.

But it seems that Nathanael has already changed his mind and wishes to join other artists musically, so his fans would not be surprised if something is “cooked” soon with Agular.

Pepe Aguilar has almost 40 years of experience and is one of the greatest exponents in the Mexican region, he is also a composer and music producer, and with his songs he has occupied the first places of popularity in Mexico, Latin America and the USA.

Natanael Cano, for his part, is a pioneer of the so-called “lying down corridos”, he is 21 years old and is famous for his music, he also has millions of followers on social networks.