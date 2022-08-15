MTV Launches “VMA Metaverse Space” on Roblox to Attract Younger Audience

MTV is creating a new virtual space on Roblox as part of a new category of awards recognizing musical performances in the metaverse.

For the initiative MTV is partnering with Super League Gaming Inc. to target Roblox’s young demographic in a quest to bring more viewers to the Paramount Media Network channel.

Initially designed as a physics simulation engine, Roblox transformed into a 3D environment where brands can create immersive experiences for customers to meet and express themselves through 3D avatars.

With gaming becoming a mainstay of modern society, generating more revenue than the film and television industries combined, the teams of marketing of Wendy’s Co., Gucci, Nike and recently, Mexican Chipotle They don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Depending on their sector, each company has equipped virtual spaces with merchandise and virtual experiences. Nike went as far as to to create a role of ‘Headmaster of the Metaverse’.

But virtual spaces have a utility beyond the space of fashion. The metaverse has been a testing ground for the music industry’s response to canceled concerts during the coronavirus pandemic Covid-19: the concerts of the metaverse. Musical artists like Charlie XCX Y Travis Scott have already been presented in virtual spaces.

Initially, MTV pioneered an expedition into the metaverse through the popular Microsoft game, Minecraft. MTV and Paramount Media Network execs are now excited to carry the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) to a wider audience on Roblox.

The company targets older children whose musical palette is in the process of being formed and who can become future viewers of the channel. Other Roblox games will feature virtual billboards leading them into the VMA experience.

The users will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performance in the metaverse via MTV logo tokens earned by playing three VMA-related games. There have been no indications that non-fungible tokens will be added to the mix, a growing trend for musical artists.

MTV’s move to spark more widespread adoption

Since the VMA audience in September 2021 decreased a 17% for the significant 18-49 demographic, MTV’s foray into the metaverse for its August 29 event is sure to spark further interest in the industry, according to metaverse experts.

A metaverse expert, Cathy Hackl believe That any attempt to enter space it must gain buy-in from different stakeholders within a company. Brands must have a presence on Discord to connect with Gen Z shoppers. Ads will also evolve from direct-to-consumer to direct-to-avatar.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the metaverse is expected to have an $800 billion dollar market by 2024. The availability and speed of the Internet will be crucial for its widespread use.

