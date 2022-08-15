Movie Marathon: New Releases on Streaming Platforms

Did you stay home this holiday and don’t know what to see? Here we share options so you can do a movie marathon, because we know how difficult it can be to find between thousands and thousands of titles, so here we share the most recent releases for the week of August 5 to 7.

You can find all of them on Streaming platforms.

DAY SHIFT

On August 12, the new movie starring Jamie Foxx, a working father who only wants to give his eight-year-old daughter a good life, arrived. Things get complicated when he has only a week to raise the necessary money to pay for the little girl’s classes and dentist, and his job as a vampire hunter becomes more and more risky.

It is one of the premieres of the month for which Netflix is ​​betting due to its casting, which also includes Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, Oliver Masucci, among others.

Where to watch: Netflix

Other premieres of the platform are:

• Documentary: I just killed my father

• Series: Locke & Key (Season 3)

NEWS OF A KIDNAPPING

The new miniseries based on the book of the same name by Gabriel García Márquez follows the story of a small group of people who were kidnapped in the 1990s by Colombian drug traffickers, and the extraordinary and tireless efforts of their loved ones to free them.

Starring Juan Pablo Raba, Cristina Umaña, Julieth Restrepo, Constanza Duque, among others; the miniseries is produced by the same son of García Márquez, who also had the idea that it will be made.

If you like sports, the platform will also be premiering the documentary-series called: A League of Their Own, where you can discover the journey of the professional players of the American Women’s Baseball League of World War II.

I AM GROOT

Marvel brings a series of short films that tell parts of the life of the cutest character in the galaxy, Groot, during his childhood.

A series of shorts showing Baby Groot as he grows up in the galaxy and goes on adventures with new characters that get him into trouble.

THE POST: THE DARK SECRETS OF THE PENTAGON

Finally, although it is not a premiere as such, HBO Max included in its catalog Steven Spielberg’s film, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep: The Post: The Dark Secrets of the Pentagon.

The film takes place in 1971 with Washington Post journalists Katharine Graham and Ben Bradlee, who put their careers at risk to support press freedom and the New York Times by exposing information that the US government had been hiding for more than thirty years.

The film even received two nominations for the 2018 Oscars.