Modigliani: Johnny Depp to direct his first film in 25 years with Al Pacino as co-producer

After the controversial trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is already immersed in resuming his career. Recently we have been able to see a first image of ‘Jeanne du Barry’, a film in which he plays King Louis XV of France and now we have news of his next project. As The Hollywood Reporter advances exclusively, The actor will once again be behind the cameras in ‘Modigliani’, a biopic that will feature Al Pacino as co-producer.

Barry Navidi also co-produces this film What would Depp’s return to directing mean after signing ‘The Brave’?, a film in which he starred alongside Marlon Brando. Thus, 25 years after his debut, said interpreter would return to the controls to bring to the cinema the story of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Depp will also co-produce with Pacino and Navidi.a team that seeks to transfer the work of Dennis McIntyre to the big screen, which Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski would adapt.

The film will explore the 48 hours that marked a before and after in the life of ‘Modigliani’, moments that, after a career of commercial and critical failure, would consolidate his reputation as an artistic legend. The aforementioned North American media adds that production would start in Europe in spring 2023and that the cast will be revealed shortly. “I am truly honored to bring Mr. Modigliani’s life to the screen and plan to do so with humility. It was a life of great hardship culminating in success: a universally human story that all viewers can relate to“Depp has stated.

After ‘Jeanne du Barry’

‘Modigliani’ is the second European project with which Johnny Depp would seek to leave behind his recent and painful trial for defamation against Heard; because she joins ‘Jeanne du Barry’, a historical romance signed by the French director Maïwenn. This film, which began shooting at the end of July, a month after the verdict in her favor was announced; is Depp’s first feature film three years inactive. ‘Jeanne du Barry’, which will be in French, is being recorded in Versailles and completes its cast with Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.