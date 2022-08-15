Mhoni Vidente dances with Anitta’s flirtatious step and goes viral

Mexico.- The most famous astrologer in all of Mexico, Mhoni Seer, was again a topic of conversation on social networks, although this time it was not because of his shocking predictions or anything like that, but because of something completely different.

And it is that the Cuban fortune teller starred in a video that went viral on social networkswhere he made it clear that she is also a great dancertaking the forbidden steps in front of the camera lens.

Mhoni Seer did the famous Anitta dancethe Brazilian who has set a trend with her sensual step, and made it clear that she is also given this art, receiving many positive comments from her followers.

In a short video that he posted on his Instagram profile, he can be seen throwing himself on the ground and starting to do that step, while wearing a flirtatious orange dress that perfectly marked that silhouette of envy.

“You shake it very well,” the driver who was by her side at the time told her and she assured that “what can be done is done”, sharing with her followers that she can still dance and does it very well.

As expected, the video went viral on social networks, unleashing all kinds of reactions, because the fortune-teller rarely brings out her most sensual side in front of the cameras, since she stays focused on her work.

