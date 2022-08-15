Meghan Markle, dramatic words after the sentence, “physical security in danger”

Meghan Markle, after the great uproar and general and global concern following the ruling of the United States Supreme Court on the subject of abortion, has decided to have her say and to expose a past detail that has a lot to do with the delicate issue .

The opinion expressed by the American Supreme Court which he abolished the Roe v. Waderelating to the right to abortion of 1973. This choice aroused controversy, indignation, dismay and strong concern general around the world.

Defined as a “return to the Middle Ages”, the sentence will prevent many women from taking advantage of the abortion methods and related health care. Individual states will be free to decide the laws on the matter. In short words: abortion it is not abolished, but is made more difficult, expensive, in fact more dangerous. A right therefore no longer democratic, accessible to all.

Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and many others and other personalities of the show have openly declared their contrary opinion, judging the question with harsh words, of great concern, in view of the present and the future, now increasingly uncertain.

Among these voices, that of Meghan MarkleHarry’s wife, for years at the forefront in defense of women’s rightsby means of his Archewell foundation.

“Too much risk”: Meghan Markle’s statement

“Women are already sharing stories of like theirs physical security is endangered “, Meghan Markle herself speaks and reaffirms the seriousness of the matteralso bringing to light one’s own experience.

“Women with resources they will travel to have an abortionthose without might try to get it with a tremendous risk. Some will have to procure abortion pills from unregulated pharmacies. Others who are pregnant and in a medical emergency will be at mercy of doctors and lawyers to determine if a procedure necessary to save their lives can also be done ”.

Then he continues, “What does this say to women? She tells us that ours physical security doesn’t matter, and consequently that we do not count. But we do. Women matter “.

In his words, there is also a reference to the social inequality that this sentence will exacerbate more and more: “Black women and especially black women are the most affected by these decisions because most of us does not have the same access to health care, to economic opportunities, to resources for mental health. The list goes on and on. It’s hard to overestimate what this decision will do to these communities“.

Harry’s wife also remembers her past and the pain she experienced when in 2020 she had a miscarriage.

Here are his statements on the matter: ” An unbearable pain, an experience lived by many, but of which few speak. The conversation on the subject remains a taboofull of unjustified shame “.