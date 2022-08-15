Life is this – La Opinion de Murcia

I’m in the kitchen making deviled eggs, Mom loves them. The sky is gray, it has begun to sparkle and thunder is heard non-stop, a storm is threatening. I like gray summer days. Murcia is deserted, the August bank holiday begins and everyone has disappeared. Everywhere I look most of the houses have the shutters down, there is not a soul. I understand that opening a business in a city where there are very few people is an expense, more so in these times, but I do not understand how a city like Murcia in August becomes a ghost place, where you either go to the English Court , malls, or neighborhood life has died and seems inconceivable to me. It is as if the people left in the city are condemned to do nothing.

It has started to rain, the terraces of the houses that I see from the kitchen window barely get wet, but it smells like rain and I like that. The sound of the cicadas enlivens the afternoon that is still hot. I have finished Nora Ephron’s book, I don’t remember anything, a series of pieces about her life experiences, very funny and fresh. His parents were filmmakers and the wife of one of the journalists who uncovered the Watergate case. Screenwriter and film director, When Harry Met Sally, You have an e-mail or The cake is over, with Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson, a film that has been part of my adolescence. Mom had it recorded along with Once upon a time America and The Prizzi’s Honor and when they went on trips I liked to take out the drawer of the movies and do a marathon not typical of my age. When I had to be in clubs, I sat down to watch movies.

It’s windy and I don’t like it, it doesn’t bring anything good. Thunder and lightning continue and there are still in-laws who say that climate change is an invention of the left. I haven’t been able to finish the Medici series yet, it’s like I don’t want to finish it. You tell me that I don’t trust historical fiction series, and you can’t compare the grotesqueness and attack on good taste of The White Princess, with Rossy de Palma playing Isabel La Católica and Catalina de Aragón dancing as if she were participating in Idol Kids medieval, with the series of Italian production that I am watching, elegant, with rigor and a good casting. I have a fixation with Italian, I won’t say no, amici.

I am glad that you have enjoyed the mountains in the land of freedom and that you have reunited with your friends, I also hope that in your suitcase there are two luminous floats, so far I can read: wink, nudge, wink. Traveling at night by bus is your specialty, I remind you that you arrived in Madrid, on my roof, on May 21 this year at 6:30 in the morning to be part of the production team in a historic match for the world of rugby, remember? Don’t talk to me about trains, I’ve been riding one for more than twenty years, and every day the infrastructures of our country and those of the best land in the world, ironically, seem the worst to me. So let’s try not to romanticize travel, no matter how idyllic it was at the time. And if at your friends’ house you have rolled up your sleeves to lend them a hand with the garden, I just saw you sanding one of my pieces of furniture from the house in Tuscany, or in Las Negras, don’t think that with my return to the asphalt the idea has erased from my mind, because here it is.

I’ve seen Grease lying next to mom, while she with her eyes closed about to fall asleep, humming the songs, it made me smile. Life is this.

You told me you would tell me your dreams, I hope so.