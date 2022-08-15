Leonel Fernández says that Luis goes to places only to promise: he does not comply

The former president and president of the People’s Force, Leonel Fernandezassured yesterday that the government goes to the places to promise, since it only creates the illusion that it will build the works.

“The first promise of this management is the construction of a highway that would go from Puerto Plata to SantiagoÁmbar highway, two years have passed and there is no longer any talk about the highway,” Fernández said.

Fernández indicated that they took the actor Vin Diesel to Puerto Plata to announce the construction of a movie studio but assured that they have not put up a block.

You can read: Establish State is not required to comply with international standards of Financial Information

“The current president is going to the provinces to announce the construction of an extension to the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), and he has not started the first one, unlike us who did the extensions of Santiago, Higüey, Mao, Bonao, San Juan, Nagua and the great remodeling of the headquarters in the capital for the benefit of the more than 400,000 poor students who, they say, we do at the university of the town”, affirmed the former president.

Constance swearing in

Fernández spoke yesterday in the municipality of Constanza, where he held a meeting with agricultural businessmen and swore in new members of the organization.

The new sworn in are the deputy director of the municipal district of Sabina, Yokaldi Peralta; the councilor of the municipality of Constanza, Emilio Corcino; Crecencio Félix Félix (Child Butt), councilor of the PRM of the municipality of Constanza; Y Maria Suero Abreupresident of an Intermediate Committee of the PLD.

They also passed to the FP, John Peña Díaz, Adrián R. Fabián, Alfredo Tejada, Carlos Abel Díaz, Carlos Tiburcio and Wellin Jesús Plasencia, from the PRM; as well as José Rafael Victoriano, Paola Díaz, Vargas, Daniela de la Cruz, Altagracia Adames Mota, Rosa Nanci Rosa Luna, who were from the PLD.