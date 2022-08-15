Leonardo DiCaprio charged against illegal deforestation in the Amazon | Deforestation destroyed more than 4,975,000 hectares of the Brazilian Amazon

The actor and environmental activist, Leonardo Dicaprioagain denounced the illegal extractive industry in the Amazonthrough his social networks, where he posted a map with real-time data on the deforestation in that region of substantial importance to the global ecosystem.

“How extensive is deforestation in the Amazon, one of the most important places on the planet for people and wildlife?” DiCaprio posted on his Twitter account. “The region has faced an onslaught of illegal deforestation at the hands of the extractive industry for the past 3 years”, assured the actor.

The map is from the platform MapBiomes Alerta site that records the situation in this region of Brazil in real time and indicates that 4,975,889.5 hectares disappeared with the clearingat a speed of 3,721.7 hectares per day.

The map posted by DiCaprio starts in February 2019 and ends in January 2022, and the progress of deforestation in the Amazon can be seen.

Three weeks ago, the Brazilian Space Research Institute (INPE) published that the Amazon rainforest had recorded record deforestation in the first half of 2022. Satellite records from that agency showed that in the country 3,750 square kilometers of the largest tropical forest in the world were lost between January 1 and June 24 of this year. It is the largest area lost since 2016, when the institute began this monitoring.

INPE’s satellites recorded new monthly deforestation records from early 2022 and 2,562 fires in that region during May.

Crossroads with Bolsonaro

Last May, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonarohad gotten angry with DiCaprio and had publicly said that the “best thing” would be for the actor “keep your mouth shut instead of talking nonsense”also in relation to the high rates of deforestation in the Amazon that the protagonist of “Titanic” and “The Revenant”.

“It is useless to publish lying videos saying that the Amazon is on fire and that this is going to change the climate in the world, which does not work. Especially if DiCaprio publishes a photograph from 20 years ago,” Bolsonaro had said, continuing to show his anger with the Oscar winner.

However, since taking office, the president of Brazil allowed leconomic and mining exploitation of that region and restricted the indigenous territories. He was also shown as a climate change denier.



Cabandié’s gratitude

Environment Minister Juan Cabandié thanked DiCaprio this afternoon forsupport the creation of a new national parkin this case Ansenuza, in Córdoba.

The actor had posted on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: “Recently, the Argentine Congress officially created the Ansenuza National Park and Reserve. Now, the Mar Chiquita lake and the Rio Dulce wetlands, which are located in a key area of ​​biodiversity and in an area of ​​global importance, will be protected in perpetuitypreserving its rich fauna, which includes an extraordinary abundance of flamingos and other aquatic birds”.

