LeBron James and Wayne Rooney convinced Christian Benteke to come to DC United

The summer market has been ‘crazy’ in the MLS. Players of the stature of Gareth Bale, Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi, Giorgio Chiellini, Riqui PuigHector Herrerajust to mention the top stars that joined the North American league.

In a market dominated by LAFC and Toronto, DC United also had their bombshell, both in the technical direction and on the field. Wayne Rooney, who just a few years ago played with the capital’s team, became the institution’s new strategist.

But to compete they needed a player of proven quality, and that’s where he got Christian Bentekethe Belgian striker who played several years in the Premier League and who was convinced by the historic Manchester United player to join the MLS.

“Of course I went for the coach. My agent called me and told me about the possibility of coming to DC United. I talked to him (Rooney) and he convinced me to come. I was very interested in his project and being led by a striker who is a legend, I couldn’t let it go.” he said in an interview with the MLS club.

LeBron James, another inspiration

However, it is not the only link that the Belgian attacker has with the United States. During some Premier League matches, Benteke imitated the celebration of asking for calm or silence made famous by NBA star LeBron James, an inspiration for the 31-year-old striker.

“As a player, what inspires me is the mentality of taking care of his body and being able to play for so many years under pressure and expectation” recognized when speaking of the great figure of the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, Benteke not only admires James for what he does on the NBA courts, since he confessed that “As a person, I don’t know many athletes who build a school! He’s been doing a lot for his community, for the NBA.