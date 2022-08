The long-running series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (“Law and order: Special Victims Unit”) will premiere its 24th season in September, where one of its stories is based on the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

This week, in New York, the actresses Mariska Hargitay and Julia Goldani they were photographed leaving courtrooms during the recording of one of the plot scenes.

There, around both of them, we see a crowd holding banners, some in support of “kelsey”(according to the portal Entertainment Tonight Canada, name of a supposed celebrity of the plot), and others in support of “Austin” (Alleged ex-partner of Kelsey and her contender in court).

The signs allude to the viralized images of those days of trial between Heard and Depp, where crowds of people gathered outside the hearing in support of both parties.

Although the details of the plot of “Law & Order: SVU” have not yet been revealed, according to ET Canada, the episode will be released as part of the 24th season of the long-running American series, whose debut is scheduled for September.

Last July, Penny Azcarate, a Virginia judge, dismissed the request presented by Amberd Heard’s defense to annul the verdict of the trial, which lasted almost seven weeks.

“Until the day I die, I will continue to give the same words of my testimony”said the actress in an interview with journalist Savannah Guthrie for NBC.

Regarding the judicial process itself, she was emphatic: “It is the most humiliating and horrible thing I have ever been through in my life. I had never felt so far from my own humanity. I felt even less than human,” she said.