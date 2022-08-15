– Latest polls indicate a clear decline in popularity for the Disney factory

A new Morning Consult poll, conducted last July, focused on the valuation of superhero movies made by DC Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe; both owned by Disneywhich has dominated the box office since 2008, when Robert Downey, Jr. made his debut as Iron Man. In this recent survey, 59% of the general adult population said they enjoy their superhero movies, down from 64% in the previous survey. in last fall.

Addressing specifically to Marvel fans, the survey of 2,200 American adults last month found that 82% still enjoy watching their superhero movies. It is a good figure, but it represents a notable drop from the 87% that it had in November of last year.

Part of the decline is likely due to fatigue; as The Walt Disney Company, and more recently Warner Bros, are releasing a lot of content that could be over-saturating the market. Three MCU movies debuted between November and July: “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In addition, the Sony Marvel movie “Morbius” and “The Batman” from DC Comics and Warner Bros. were released.

It’s hard to isolate a single cause for the drop in interest in superhero movies, but the decline is occurring at the same time that Disney is delving into the political and moral agenda of the occult and gender ideology.something that is certainly a contributing factor.

Something that is not a coincidence or subjective appreciation. Disney CEO Bob Chapek, whose contract was recently renewed for another five years, vowed to be a “better ally to the LGBTQ+ community.”. Karey Burke, Disney’s president of general entertainment, followed up on Chapek by saying that she wants to see “many, many, many LGBTQI+ characters” in future Disney shows and movies.

In the past month of May, Axios surveyed thousands of Americans about the 100 most visible companies in societyasking respondents to rank brands based on a number of different metrics: the higher a company was on the list, the better its reputation among survey participants. In 2021, Disney was ranked 37th. Within a year, the iconic entertainment brand plummeted 28 places to 65th.going from “very good” to “good”.

“Eternals,” which premiered in November 2021, featured the first openly gay superhero from MCU. then came “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which featured an embrace of the occult and a main character, America Chavez, who wears an LGBT pin throughout the film and briefly talks about her “two moms”. and the story of “Thor: Love and Thunder” alludes to two same-sex relationships and her stars praised her as “super gay”.

the pixar movie “Lightyear” included a romantic kiss between two female characters in a film aimed at children (whose characters head this news with their image). In response to the abundant reactions of concern, Buzz Lightyear star Chris Evans, known for playing Captain America in the MCU movies, said critics of the kiss are “idiots” and “will die like dinosaurs.”