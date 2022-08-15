Lady Gaga was robbed and the thief was sentenced to 6 years in prison

A second man accused of stealing two French bulldogs from Lady Gagain an episode during which the dog walker was shot, was sentenced after admitting his participation in the actexplained the chain Kiss FM.

Lafayette Shon Whaley, 28, was sentenced to six years in prison for robbery in the second degree of two of the singer’s three French bulldogs, in 2021, added that station.

Whaley was part of a gang that shot dog walker Ryan Fischer while exercising the three pets, in Hollywood, in February 2021, added that medium.

Fischer was shot in the chest and said on Instagram a month later that he had suffered “a collapsed lung,” the radio network said.

The singer of ‘Poker Face’ offered a reward of 500,000 dollars (about 2,100 million pesos) for the return of the dogs. She condemns her for Stole of Whaley occurred a week after his accomplice Jaylin Keyshawn was jailed and that alleged shooter James Howard Jackson be recaptured, CNN noted.

Jackson had been released due to a “clerical error,” according to authorities. He is accused of attempted murder, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, among other crimes.

The woman who police said turned over the dogs to collect the offered reward was charged with complicity and receive stolen goodshighlighted that channel.

the police of The Angels stated that the dogs had been stolen for their value on the black market and not because it belongs to the famous singer, AFP stressed.

Small and friendly, and therefore easy to catch, French bulldogs are rare. Their relative scarcity and their association with stars like Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Teigen, Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna, gives them additional prestige and a high price, concluded that news agency.