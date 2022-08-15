La Jornada – Julia Roberts will receive the Icon Award from the Academy Museum

At its second annual gala, the Motion Picture Academy Museum will pay tribute to Julia Roberts, the organization said yesterday.

The Oscar-winning actress will receive the Icon Award in October in recognition of the global cultural impact of her career.

“Throughout her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” said Jacqueline Stewart, the new director and president of the Academy Museum, in a statement. “We are delighted to honor her continued excellence in the industry and her contribution to the arts.”

Julia Roberts won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2000 for her leading role in the film Erin Brockovich.

Director Steve McQueen, actress Tilda Swinton and producer of parasite (parasites) Miky Lee will also receive awards at the gala on October 15 in Los Angeles.

The event serves to raise funds for the museum’s programming and educational initiatives. Last year’s inaugural gala raised more than $11 million.

The museum also featured a gala host committee that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Duvall, Regina Hall, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana DeBose and other stars.