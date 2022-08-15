Kylie Jenner sums up her style with leather pants and a gray t-shirt

Kylie Jenner landed in London with her daughter Stormy and your partner Travis Scott. And something has become clear: her times of ultra-feminine and minimalist style are long gone, because this 2022, the businesswoman has become a design lover to Rick Owens, Otto Linger, and Thierry Mugler (as his older sister, Kim Kardashian). This translates into pieces rich in texture, unconventional shapes, much jeans and frayed hems. Simply put, this is a new Kyliea lover of disruptive fashion.

This month, Travis Scott has returned to the English stage and the American businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, traveled with him with a selection of coordinated looks. First; we saw her sheathed in a black minidress velvet to go to dinner; then she stopped at Harrods in a vintage pink Comme des Garçons top; then look fabulous in a frayed miniskirt and 1990s Mugler jacket; and finally take some high waist pants Y heeled shoes slime, yes, slime, like the rubber that little children play with, signed by Helena Stölting. At this point, the influence motomami Rosalía writes songs for her, and Dior makes suits for her, it’s undeniable.

How Kylie Jenner wears leather effect pants and a gray t-shirt