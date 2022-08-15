Kourtney Kardashian’s secret veiled wedding dress has been revealed in unpublished photos

Ads

Kourtney Kardashian’s lingerie-inspired wedding dress for her nuptials to Travis Barker is hard to forget, but she recently shared a behind-the-scenes peek of a very different wedding dress.

READ: Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker in a white mini wedding dress – best photos

To celebrate the birthday of her wedding dress designer Domenico Dolce, The Kardashians star shared some unedited photos of her Dolce & Gabbana dress before the details were final and one of them sported a corset top with a see-through skirt. fishtail.

Loading the player …

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Films Mom Kris Dancing At Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

“Happy birthday to the iconic #domenicodolce !! I will forever keep all the moments when you designed my wedding dress, the endless laughter and your vision and for making me feel like a princess. I love you and I hope you have the most magical birthday! ” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

Many of the shots showed her one-of-a-kind Alta Moda satin corset mini dress, inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie and featuring lace detailing around the bust and thighs. However, it seems the TV star may have considered a floor length dress before opting for an unconventional short skirt.

BUY: 9 Best Black Wedding Dresses Inspired by Kourtney Kardashian’s Glam Goth Wedding

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Bizarre Party Favors Leave Fans With So Many Questions

The Kardashian star sported a fishtail skirt while designing her wedding dress

One detail that stopped the show of her dress was her veil, which featured hand-embroidered flowers, a large image of the Virgin Mary, and the words “Respect for Family Loyalty,” which was a tribute to the Blink drummer’s tattoo. 182 Travis.

“The veil is absolutely stunning, I can’t get over it!” commented one fan and another added: “How exquisite was this dress and this veil.”

Travis was also elegant in a black suit as he exchanged vows on a red altar in Portofino, Italy in May 2022. The couple chose Villa Olivetta on the hilltop estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for their idyllic wedding venue. offering guests a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean.

Kourtney wore a black mini dress to her pre-wedding party

For their pre-wedding celebrations, Kourtney was photographed walking hand-in-hand with her then-boyfriend in another bold wedding dress. She wore a black Dolce & Gabanna mini dress, complete with a sweetheart neckline and a striking Virgin Mary appliqué on her bodice. The bride-to-be added elegant opera gloves and a gothic black veil adorned with cobalt blue lace.

A few days earlier, Kourtney once again turned to stylists for her intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse, wearing a lace bustier dress that she customized to include a red and gold heart motif on the bodice. She paired the dress, which retails for $ 1,825, with sheer gloves, a matching veil, and burgundy velvet shoes.

READ: Adele breaks the silence on Rich Paul’s huge diamond engagement ring

Are you planning your wedding? Sign up for the brand new HELLO Bride Guide newsletter! for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration, and real-life stories delivered right to your inbox.

Ads