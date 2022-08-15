Kourtney Kardashian takes another shot at sisters Kim and Kylie Jenner for flying private jets with a new assignment amid a feud

KOURTNEY Kardashian has once again appeared to hide his sisters Kim and Kylie Jenner for using private jets.

Both Kim and Kylie have been repeatedly criticized for flying their multimillion-dollar luxury planes.

Amid the backlash, Kourtney made it clear that she was flying on a commercial plane.

The 43-year-old reality star shared a photo of a plane on the tarmac as she was returning to Los Angeles from Cleveland with her family.

The clan had headed to Cleveland to see her husband Travis Barker perform with Machine Gun Kelly.

Kourtney posted the shot in her Instagram Stories without a caption.

Last week, she also said she was “obsessed” with the “commercial”.

The Hulu star shared a video of her private suite at the Los Angeles airport, where she was staying before boarding a commercial plane.

Kourtney filmed her suite’s lavish bathroom, bedroom, and living room in videos of her Instagram stories.

The mother of three wrote: “Obsessed with flying commercials. I love raids [the suite’s] snacks and toiletries. “

Kourtney has spoken in the past about being environmentally aware and proud to take steps to protect the planet.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Kylie got a backlash last month for bragging about her $ 72 million private jet and taking a 17-minute flight on it.

Kylie was accused of flaunting her wealth last month after posting a photo of herself and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, 31, in front of a couple of private jets and a Mercedes Maybach.

THE HIGH WAIST

Kylie Cosmetics founder titled the Instagram post, “Do you want to get mine or yours?”

Fans had a field day in the comments, criticizing the star for flaunting her wealth.

One commenter joked: “This post just called me poor.”

“Global warming who?” a third commentator joked.

A fourth critical comment read: “[Whose] airplane we should pollute the earth [with] today?”

Things went from bad to worse when it transpired that Kylie used her jet to make a 17-minute trip.

‘CLIMATE CRIMINALS’

Kylie took a private flight from Camarillo, California to Van Nuys, California, which is about 40 miles by car with an estimated travel time of 45 minutes.

As reported by the Twitter account @CelebjetsKylie reduced her 45-minute jog to 17 minutes by taking her $ 72.8 million Global Express jet instead.

Fans have been up in arms over the blatant waste of fuel and resources with a fan who accused the Los Angeles native of being a “climate criminal”.

The reality star bought his Global Express private jet before COVID.

JETSET LIFESTYLE

The pink jet features an entertainment room, a master suite and a huge closet.

Kim, meanwhile, owns a $ 150 million 18-seat private jet that he titled Kim Air.

He had the bespoke plane painted a gray color, which matches his Calabasas mansion and extensive collection of luxury cars.

He also had the interior completely customized to suit his monochromatic taste, having them fully lined with cream colored cashmere and leather seats.

He bought his brand new plane and it took a full year to build and was ready in time for his travels over the holidays, TMZ reported.

While Kim lost millions to buy the aircraft, maintaining the G650ER will also come at a significant cost.

TMZ reported that for every 200 flight hours per year, Kim will have to spend $ 400,000 on fuel costs and another $ 100,000 on maintenance.

