Kourtney Kardashian softly hugs Travis Barker in new BTS photos from MGK’s tour

Kourtney Kardashian she is enjoying her best life being the best “wife on tour”. Travis Barker. Kourtney, 43, shared a photo and video gallery on her Instagram on August 12, capturing some of the scenes behind. Kelly machine gun‘S Sold out tour. In the first photo, Kourt holds his arms around Travis, 46, as they approach for a sweet kiss. The blink-182 the drummer is shirtless, suggesting he was going to go out and play drunk for MGK (or had just finished with the performance). The second photo showed the Kardashian star walking hand in hand with her husband.

Proving that she truly is Travis’s biggest fan, Kourt also shared a photo of the prolific drummer beating skins. Kourtney also shared other photos from the PDA, including another one in which she and Travis are in a warm embrace. “Tour life is better with you,” Travis commented on IG Gallery, adding a black heart and devil emoji.

Before sharing this look at his “wife on tour” mode, Kourtney gave fans a look at Travis’ “drum practice”. Kourt shared a trio of photos of her wearing oversized, frayed jeans while straddling Travis as he sat in front of a training kit. Travis had a pair of headphones in his ears, a ladder stuck in front of him on the wall, and a pair of sticks in his hands, indicating that it was legitimate practice that Kour was crashing. However, Travis didn’t seem to care about the extra addition to his regime. “Favorite time of day,” she commented.

Before becoming a “wife on tour”, Kourtney was all about that “life on the lake”. She and her family – Travis, Penelope DisickAnd northwest – boarded a commercial flight north to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to spend some quiet time in the resort. In an IG released in early August, Kourt sported a black SKIMS one-piece swimsuit with a navel zipper. He also wore long bath gloves, keeping his hands dry and warm. The next day, he shared a photo of her and Penelope, 10, floating together on a boat. Kourt had abandoned the black bathing suit for a pink wetsuit and a pair of sunglasses.

