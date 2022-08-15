Kim Kardashian would have undergone a new surgery; photo leaves her in evidence

kim kardashian shared this weekend some provocative images in which she appears wearing a tiny nude-colored outfit which gives the effect as if she were naked.

The images were captured inside his private gym and although Without a doubt, what caught the attention was her shapely figure, Internet users noticed certain details that could show that He has undergone a new cosmetic surgery.

Through the Reddit platform, followers of the 41-year-old businesswoman shared their opinions on how Kim Kardashian has changed over the years, because when making comparisons with her photos from some time ago, her face looks different, she mentioned TheSun.

Kim Kardashian drove the networks crazy

Photo: Instagram

Platform users suggest that the change in his nose is very evident to the photos he shared a couple of weeks ago.

“Her face looks very different than it did a few weeks ago”, “I’m convinced she did something to her nose”, “What is this obsession with short noses in this family? They can look good, of course, but not when they completely destroy the internal harmony of the face,” were some of the comments.

kim kardashian before and after

Kim Kardashian’s nose was not the only thing that her fans observed because it was also It is evident that he continues to lose sizes, now that he has opted for a different diet and exercise after his successful time at the MET Gala in which she dazzled in the Marilyn Monroe dress.

Until now, the owner of SKIMS has always responded evasively on the subject of plastic surgery. In a recent interview he gave to Allure Magazine, he confessed that he has never touched his face or body with a scalpel and that his eternal youth is due to the use of botox and his expensive cosmetic treatments.

