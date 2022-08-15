Khloe Kardashian nearly takes off her naked corset and shows off tiny waist in skinny jeans in the garage of her $ 17 million mansion

KHLOE Kardashian showed off her slim waist in a nude corset and a pair of Good American skinny jeans.

He posed in the garage of his $ 17 million mansion after losing 60 pounds in four years.

Khloe, 38, showed off her little figure on her jeans company’s Instagram page on Monday.

“YOU NEED NOW – @khloekardashian in Good ’90s in Indigo161,” the brand titled the sensual shot.

Skinny jeans – which they wore baggy on the Kardashians star – cost $ 160.

Khloe stared at the camera with her long loose blonde hair, a beige top – and plenty of room around her waist, some fans said they didn’t recognize her.

‘Is that Khloe?’

She also sported long, sharp nails despite the fact that fans banged them as dangerous for babies and posed from a black SUV in her new luxury home.

One fan simply tore under the image: “Is this Khloe ??? She no longer looks like Khloe .. Yikes … “

Another begged harshly, “Here’s a cookie.”

A third defended: “Live and let live” on the star who is going through so much drama.

This isn’t the first time Khloe has worried her followers with her leaner looks than ever.

Earlier this summer, fans described Khloe’s thigh as “thinner than her neck” when she posed in a tight pink dress for her 38th birthday celebrations.

The TV star who also recently admitted getting her nose fixed at ABC – has been training vigorously amid her personal turmoil.

‘SCALPING MY BODY’

Khloe has been training and following a strict diet since her breakup with NBA star Tristan Thompson among her treacherous scandals.

Her personal trainer Joel Bouraima previously talked about how dedicated she is to their morning workouts, even arriving at the gym 30 minutes before regular 6am sessions.

He talked about his routine in his recent interview with Hot Ones saying, “I trained to chisel my body more. I like muscles. It’s really empowering ”.

HOUSE OF LIES

Khloe Hidden Hills’ mega-home is next door to her mother Kris Jenner’s, as seen in Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Her home is beige, modern and connects to her mother’s elegant apartment via the courtyard.

Khloe sold her mansion in Calabasas for $ 15.5 million last November, while Kris sold her Hidden Hills home for $ 15 million earlier that year in April.

But Khloe took longer to settle down than her mother did after months of delays.

A source exclusively told The Sun at the time that Khloe was “delaying the move to the new home” because of Tristan.

“But [she] she’s remaking things and destroying the old plans she had made with Tristan, because she just can’t handle this big mansion alone.

The source added: “This was supposed to be the family home – and they were supposed to have a baby [number] two now. Instead he has child number three with a stranger and she is all alone ”.

CASE OF TRISTAN AND KHLOE

A few days ago, on August 5th, Khloe and her ex Tristan welcomed a baby through a surrogate.

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with her third mom, Maralee Nichols, 31, in December.

After her shock, Khloe would fight for full custody of the newborn, which gives her overall control over where and when the NBA player can see her child.

According to HollywoodLife, the parents came to a strict custody agreement for their baby after his birth.

According to the outlet: “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have full-time sole legal and physical custody of their child,” a source told the site. “However, Tristan is so excited to have a child because he really wanted another boy.

“Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she is more than happy that Tristan is in their baby’s life as much as she wants.”

But the news of his custody doesn’t mean he can stop their newborn son from meeting Tristan’s other children with his various mothers – or that Tristan can meet them.

TRISTAN’S MAMA DRAMA

Tristan now has four children from three different women.

Khloe and the NBA star dated intermittently from 2016 to 2021 and also share their daughter True, 4.

Tristan had a son with Maralee due to his relationship with her – a boy named Theo.

She also has a son Prince, 5, with her ex Jordan Craig, who she allegedly left while she was pregnant, to be with Khloe.

Despite revealing that he is actually the father of Maralee’s son Theo, she claims that he is not involved in her son’s life: she has reportedly not met him and refuses to pay child support for him.

The two are locked in a heated custody battle and have been since before the baby’s arrival.

