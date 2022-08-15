Kendall Jenner wore elegant pants with flip flops sandals

Many things have changed for kardashian since the first release of reality show who introduced us to their lives in 2007. Then Kendall Jenner Y Kylie They were just girls, 12 and 11 years old. Its growth has happened before our eyes, witnessing the evolution of his style during all these years. While the youngest of the clan has leaned towards an aesthetic similar to that of her older sisters (sensuality above all), the american model has chosen outfits more sober, elegant and timeless, especially when it comes to the street style.

How to combine satin pants with flip flops according to Kendall Jenner?

When we talk about wardrobe basics, Kendall Jenner has made it clear what are the elemental garments to build elegant looks with casual airs. The tank topThe plain s are essential in your day-to-day, perfect to be combined with baggy beige pants or some mom jeans. They are also the White shirts and cropped vests. We can’t leave behind flip flopswhich looks perfectly tailored to stay cool during summer days, without neglecting sophistication.

However, in a recent combination that he shared on social networks, he explores other paths and bets on joining some flip flop sandals crow’s foot with some pearl satin pants. She styled them with a white tank top and added rectangular sunglasses. Her loose hair, combed with a line in the middle and in its natural texture, reinforced that it was a unpretentious combination to enjoy the weekend without looking disheveled.

Where have we seen the trend of wearing pants with flip flops?

Sandals with white pants by Ulla Johnson. Ulla Johnson/Gorunway. Alberta Ferretti braided sandals. Alberta Ferretti/Gorunway. Flat leather sandals from Adeam. Adeam/Gorunway.

Although in the case of celebritythe contribution is that he bets on that shiny, soft-touch fabric that is irresistible on every occasion, on the catwalks we can also find inspiration to wear flat sandals in chic ways. Combinations in neutral colors and loose cuts predominate to keep us fresh and well dressed for Spring-Summer 2022.

Ulla Johnson highlights them with all-white looks, betting on brown leather sandals to give the final accent to loose pants and white shirts. Alberta Ferretti bet on some slide sandals that are braidedattached to baggy pants high-waisted in beige, matching a long-sleeved crop top (a formula to which he often appeals repeatedly Kendall). For addition timeless sophistication resides in a model with thin straps to accompany baggy beige pants.