Kendall Jenner shared her official guide to what to eat in Milan

Self-proclaimed foodie and world-traveling model Kendall Jenner returns with her guide to discover a new city, just in time for Milan Fashion Week. The young woman shared a few years ago, in her app, her favorite places in the Italian city.

In a post titled “Ciao, Milan! My Guide to Italy’s Hippest City,” Jenner features three of her favorite places to eat from while she’s in town, plus a must-see museum when she’s not walking the runways of Milan.

“I go to Milan during Fashion Month every season and although something strange happens to me every time I’m there, it’s still an amazing city. When I went to Rome, I was amazed at how different the two cities are,” she wrote.

“Milan holds the title of THE fashion capital of the world and is home to some of the most talented designers (and some of the best stores of all time!). Every show I’ve done there is really fun and energetic, almost like something straight out of the movie. Zoolander, LOL. It is definitely a place that keeps you on your toes!”

Read on because Kendall Jenner has 4 favorite spots she always checks out while in town for Milan Fashion Week.

White Latte

“I love Bianco Latte,” Jenner wrote. “It’s this cute cafe that serves food all day and has the best ice cream.” From cakes and ice cream to sandwiches, salads, homemade pasta and even burgers, this adorable restaurant has everything you could want after a long day of work on the catwalks or touring the city.

Pizzeria Gino Sorbillo

“The menu at Pizzeria Gino Sorbillo is only in Italian, so just ask the waiter for recommendations. No matter what you get, it’s going to be amazing!” she wrote. “Usually there is a line, but it’s worth it.” Judging by her Instagram account, these giant pizzas definitely seem worth the wait.

light bar

“Another cool place is Bar Luce at Fondazione Prada,” he wrote. “It has such a good atmosphere. It’s a cafe and bar, but it has fun arcade games, a jukebox, an amazing selection of sweets, and the coolest decor. It looks like something out of a movie, probably because director Wes Anderson designed it!”

Prada Foundation

“Although the museum has little, it is already a hit in the city,” Jenner wrote. “The buildings are super sick: one structure, the ‘Haunted House,’ is wrapped in 24-karat gold foil! There are tons of special exhibits and interesting things to see there.” Thanks for the inspiration, Kendall. If you need us, we’ll book a flight.

Original note: InStyle.com

Following: Tom Holland said goodbye to Instagram for a very good reason

Explore more at: Instyle.mx