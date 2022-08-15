Kendall Jenner and the tragic story behind her middle name: Nicole

Kendall Jenner is one of the most popular supermodels and celebrities in the world. The 26-year-old is among the highest-paid models, thanks to her mother and manager, Chris Jenner.

Kendall is the least controversial member of the clan ‘Kardashian-Jenner‘. However, he once revealed the story about his middle name.

Why is Kendall Jenner’s middle name Nicole?

the second name of Kendall Jenner is Nicole. There is a story behind that middle name that she revealed once.

According to the Jenner family, Kendall’s middle name is a tribute to nicole brown simpson.

In a clip from Snapchat Posted from the account of Kylie JennerKendall said that Nicole Brown Simpson was her mother’s best friend.

nicole was murdered a year before Kendall was born. His death led to the trial of OJ Simpson.

The friendship between Kris Jenner and Nicole had decades. The connection between the families was strong.

the same robert kardashianthe Kardashian patriarch, represented OJ Simpson in his murder trial.

Kendall Jenner & Nicole Simpson

Robert Kardashian and OJ Simpson they met in 1967, developing a close friendship.

OJ Simpson was best man at Robert and Kris Jenner’s wedding in 1978.

When Nicole died, authorities charged OJ Simpson with the murderand began one of the most famous criminal trials in history.

rob kardashian reactivate your law license to defend OJ Simpson.

Despite the tragedy of this story, the middle name It means a lot to Kendall and Kris Jenner.

According to Kendall, she is happy and proud to bear the name Nicole as a tribute to her mother’s friend.