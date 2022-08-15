Kate Moss reveals her traumatic beginnings as a model

Considered one of the great “top models” of the 90s, Kate Moss continues to triumph in her profession, and now has wanted to tell a dark episode that she lived when she was a teenagerwhen I started in the world of fashion.

The 48-year-old London “top” told BBC Radio in an interview that she left a session terrified when, at just 15 years old, a photographer urged her to take off her bra and a friend, also from the profession, pressured her to do so if she wanted to be hired.

“I was 15 years old and they told me to take off my top and I did. She was very shy about my body. I felt something was wrong, so I grabbed my things and left. That sharpened my instincts,” she explained during the interview.

Kate clarifies the controversy over her thinness

The model also wanted to clarify all the criticism she received for her extreme thinness and drug use, and explained that she was never anorexic. “I’ve never been. I have never taken heroin. I was skinny because they didn’t feed me at photo shoots or in shows, and I had always been thin, “he said trying to clarify that controversy.

Moss also recounted how she had to take anti-anxiety medication before posing in her underwear with Mark Wahlberg because she felt “vulnerable and scared.”

She says that everything revolved around Wahlberg’s “very macho” image: “They played with my vulnerability. I was very young and innocent,” said the model, who considers that on many occasions her inexperience was used to take advantage of her and make her show more of what she truly wanted.

The model and the actor in the campaign they did together in 1992.

Kate confesses why she defended Johnny Depp

The model took advantage of this interview to clarify why she decided to defend her former partner, actor Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard.

“I believe in truth and I believe in fairness and justice. I know the truth about Johnny, I know he never threw me down the stairs […] and I had to tell that truth,” clarified the British model.